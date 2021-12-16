The Impeded See, Benedict XVI, Bertone, and Gänswein. The Resignation

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, the Pied Piper, who is a person who knows much more than he is saying, and who has seen much more than he wants to admit, has sent us this series of observations that we find very interesting and offer for your attention. Happy reading.

THE IMPEDED SEE OF ANDREA CIONCI

Dear Tosatti,

Andrea Cionci’s effort in trying to give logical explanations to the resignation of Benedict XVI should be appreciated, because they are by no means as far-fetched as certain illustrious theologians, who are more or less unemployed, claim they are, competing [with Cionci’s explanation] with their own elaborate explanations worthy of the best sophists of the 3rd and 4th centuries.

Whether the present pope should be considered the legitimate pope or not, in my opinion, is important only if it contributes to permitting him to destroy the credibility of the figure of the pope.

Is only a legitimate pope legitimized to delegitimize the role of the Pope?

In other words, exactly what is happening?

But let’s return to trying to evaluate Cionci’s work. There are two undeniable facts (that appear to me, at least) that explain that the governance of the Holy See had gotten out of Benedict’s hand since he had effectively entrusted it to Bertone (an unthinkable decision in itself!) opposed by Ganswein.

The first fact: There is no doubt that already in the second half of 2011 Benedict was isolated. When the events happened in January 2012 that led to Vatileaks I, Benedict XVI was no longer in control of people and events.

So much so that an investigation has never been launched, except for the mysterious Herranz Commission.

Second fact: The Herranz Commission met with Benedict for the last time a couple of days before the resignation on February 11, 2013. What was explained to Benedict [at that meeting]?

Only two people could have prevented Benedict from exercising his ministry: the Secretary of State Bertone and the personal secretary Ganswein. Did they do it together? Did they play different and conflicting roles? But is it possible that only Cardinal Ruini had noticed and tried to intervene?

Cardinal Bertone, without a doubt, was convinced that he could be elected Pope to replace Benedict XVI in the conclave. But this conviction was cancelled by the American cardinals who arrived in Rome for the conclave. And so Bertone played up the candidacy of a Brazilian, Cardinal Odilio Scherer. But this plan shipwrecked before it even set sail. Bertone had no choice but to become a Bergoglian too, on the threshold of the conclave.

These stories, gathered from Cardinals of the Roman Curia of that time, support Cionci’s theses.

But what then does Benedict have in mind (since he truly is and knows that he is the Pope) allowing the papacy to be destroyed, watching the faith collapse, and allowing people to be damned? Can Cionci answer?

The Lonely Pied Piper

This is the article that provoked our Pied Piper’s reflections.

