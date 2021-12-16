The Impeded See, Benedict XVI, Bertone, and Gänswein. The Resignation
16 Dicembre 20213 Commenti
Marco Tosatti
Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, the Pied Piper, who is a person who knows much more than he is saying, and who has seen much more than he wants to admit, has sent us this series of observations that we find very interesting and offer for your attention. Happy reading.
§§§
THE IMPEDED SEE OF ANDREA CIONCI
Dear Tosatti,
Andrea Cionci’s effort in trying to give logical explanations to the resignation of Benedict XVI should be appreciated, because they are by no means as far-fetched as certain illustrious theologians, who are more or less unemployed, claim they are, competing [with Cionci’s explanation] with their own elaborate explanations worthy of the best sophists of the 3rd and 4th centuries.
Whether the present pope should be considered the legitimate pope or not, in my opinion, is important only if it contributes to permitting him to destroy the credibility of the figure of the pope.
Is only a legitimate pope legitimized to delegitimize the role of the Pope?
In other words, exactly what is happening?
But let’s return to trying to evaluate Cionci’s work. There are two undeniable facts (that appear to me, at least) that explain that the governance of the Holy See had gotten out of Benedict’s hand since he had effectively entrusted it to Bertone (an unthinkable decision in itself!) opposed by Ganswein.
The first fact: There is no doubt that already in the second half of 2011 Benedict was isolated. When the events happened in January 2012 that led to Vatileaks I, Benedict XVI was no longer in control of people and events.
So much so that an investigation has never been launched, except for the mysterious Herranz Commission.
Second fact: The Herranz Commission met with Benedict for the last time a couple of days before the resignation on February 11, 2013. What was explained to Benedict [at that meeting]?
Only two people could have prevented Benedict from exercising his ministry: the Secretary of State Bertone and the personal secretary Ganswein. Did they do it together? Did they play different and conflicting roles? But is it possible that only Cardinal Ruini had noticed and tried to intervene?
Cardinal Bertone, without a doubt, was convinced that he could be elected Pope to replace Benedict XVI in the conclave. But this conviction was cancelled by the American cardinals who arrived in Rome for the conclave. And so Bertone played up the candidacy of a Brazilian, Cardinal Odilio Scherer. But this plan shipwrecked before it even set sail. Bertone had no choice but to become a Bergoglian too, on the threshold of the conclave.
These stories, gathered from Cardinals of the Roman Curia of that time, support Cionci’s theses.
But what then does Benedict have in mind (since he truly is and knows that he is the Pope) allowing the papacy to be destroyed, watching the faith collapse, and allowing people to be damned? Can Cionci answer?
The Lonely Pied Piper
This is the article that provoked our Pied Piper’s reflections.
§§§
SE PENSATE CHE
STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE
SE PENSATE CHE
SENZA STILUM CURIAE
L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA
AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!
*
Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto:
IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898
*
Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti
*
La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae
Ecco il collegamento per il libro in italiano.
And here is the link to the book in English.
Y este es el enlace al libro en español
STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM
@marcotosatti
(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)
E ANCHE SU VK.COM
stilumcuriae
SU FACEBOOK
cercate
seguite
Marco Tosatti
SE PENSATE CHE
STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE
SE PENSATE CHE
SENZA STILUM CURIAE
L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA
AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!
*
Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto:
IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898
*
Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti
*
La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae
Questo blog è il seguito naturale di San Pietro e Dintorni, presente su “La Stampa” fino a quando non fu troppo molesto. Per chi fosse interessato al lavoro già svolto, ecco il link a San Pietro e Dintorni.
Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.
L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto
Condividi i miei articoli:
Tag: benedetto, bertone, cionci, pifferaio
Categoria: Generale
Sí, estoy seguro,
Los lectores habían realizado varios comentarios (no sólo estaban los míos).
Me gusta toda esa discusión o diálogo que forma parte de la cultura porque demuestra interés y no indiferencia así que defienda sus comentaristas aunque no todos sean amables con Ud. y aunque Ud. no esté de acuerdo con ellos.
Parece que hemos anulado todos los comentarios, no se preocupe Tosatti a mí eso no me hace nada sólo se lo hace a Ud. mismo y a su sitio.
Por qué no es un poco más sincero con la gente y directamente suprime la posibilidad de hacer comentarios como hacen muchos.
Creo que se debe a que si no permite los comentarios ni la discusión a lo Bergoglio terminaría por perder toda la clientela.
Y allí es donde se encuentra el problema con la verdad no se puede servir a dos señores a Cristo y a don dinero.
Lei è sicuro? Ci sono stati problemi grossi nei giorni passati con il provider, sono scomparsi articoli. Forse anche commenti.