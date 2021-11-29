Msgr. X: Is the Abuse of Power By a Vicar of Christ Possible and Admissible?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X has offered us this disconsolate reflection on the present state of the Church and on the climate that one lives and breathes in it. A climate that has very little in it that is Christian or evangelical…Happy reading and reflection.

Msgr. X: Is the Abuse of Power By a Vicar of Christ Possible and Admissible?

Msgr. X to Tosatti.

Is the abuse of power By a Vicar of Christ possible and admissible?

On many occasions I have been asked why I contest Bergoglio’s work.

In the last few years, in my official role, I have been the object of contestation by exponents of the Catholic world, who prior to 2013 were definable conservatives, because of the firmness with which I am accustomed to address questions of doctrine, above all questions of the Social Doctrine of the Church.

I would say that in the last eight years the meaning of clericalism and anti-clericalism has radically changed: today Catholic clergy and laity have become clericalizes, in the sense of blind and absolute obedience to the pope in office.

The alternative is either marginalization or submitting to a commissariat.

Is it possible to live in fear inside the Church? The fear of speaking of God, even the fear of praying.

Chesterton wrote, referring to Saint Peter crucified upside-down, that “Peter is still Peter for humanity, even though upside down He does not cease to dominate Europe still today and millions of Christians breathe only in his Church.”

Alas, Chesterton would no longer write this today, but instead he would speak of the “abuse of power” of Peter’s successor.

Abuse of power means exercising one’s role illegitimately, cancelling the subjective right of those who must comply.

The Law is the Gospels and the Commandments, and the subjective right, for a Catholic, is to live according to them.

Today we are helplessly witnessing the erosion of the Truth of the Risen Lord; today we see a large part of the Church imitating social workers and inviting the faithful to do the same, dealing with material rather than spiritual misery and replacing Christian charity with a mistaken social solidarity where the faith dissolves into a form of humanism without God that is instead politically correct (inequalities, immigration, environmentalism).

Apologetics is today replaced by “Environmentologetics” and the dogmas of the Church are ridiculed and rejected because they are considered outdated by the “adult Catholics” who now lead this church.

And too many Catholic traditionalists of yesterday are consenting out of cowardice and the illusion of self-preservation.

For eight years we have been living in a nightmare of abuse of power that does not satisfy either the heart or the intellect, but instead takes away all hope and deprives the world of the vision of eternal light.

Today the church does not have the many problems she has always had in her history.

Today the church has only one real problem, which, let’s face it, we don’t know how to face and solve.

Msgr. X

