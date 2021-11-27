Card. Sarah Defends Traditionis Custodes. Against All the Evidence …

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X read a brief article that Aleteia has reported quoting an interview of Le Figaro with Cardinal Robert Sarah, the former Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, on the topic of Traditionis Custodes. You may find the text of this interview at this link, which seems quite surprising to me, but by now being surprised has become a daily sport….Happy reading.

§§§

Msgr. X to Tosatti.

Dear Tosatti, I am sending you a very short article that reports some statements of Cardinal Robert Sarah, Prefect Emeritus (! Even him!) of the Congregation for Divine Worship, about the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes.

Not everyone knows that although Cardinal Sarah is close to Opus Dei, he also studied theology with the Jesuits at the Gregorian University, where he acquired diplomatic skills that appear so sophisticated as to appear confusing.

The little article could be interpreted in three different ways.

The first way would mean that Cardinal Sarah is afraid of Bergoglio and is flattering him.

The second way would mean that he is “taking him for a ride” [that he does not mean what he is saying].

The third way would mean that he is giving Bergoglio suggestions, that is, he is suggesting to him not to say and do nonsensical things if he wants to still seem just barely to be a Catholic.

I would like to lean towards this third interpretation, but this is not easy for me. In the very short interview with Aleteia on the topic of the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes, our dear Cardinal Sarah explains that in writing the Motu Proprio Bergoglio certainly did not have the goal of suppressing the ancient liturgy.

(This explanation of Cardinal Sarah is quite demanding; let’s see if he is able to support it with recognizable facts…).

Sarah continues by explaining that the Pope has asked, with a fatherly sense, to apply this text by adapting it. (The “paternal sense” referred to by Sarah deeply moved me).

Sarah goes on to explain that the Pope expects the current liturgy to be enriched by what is best in the ancient one. (We hope to find this certainty somewhere…).

He explains however that the Pope also expects the ancient liturgy to be celebrated in the spirit of Vatican II. And that it should not become a pretext for those who contest the Council. (Here we see Jesuitism emerging.)

But the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes may easily be consulted. Just go on the internet. Let’s look at Article 1 and Article 3.

Article 1 explains what the only expression of the Lex Orandi must be.

Article 3 explains that Bishops must keep an eye on those who are nostalgic for the Vetus Ordo, as well as place them under the care of a “delegate” who oversees the celebrations, the place where they occur, and the various aspects of these groups. A sort of “Holy Mass Pass.”

Above all, the Motu Proprio forbids the establishment of new groups of “nostalgics.”

Now, to say that this coincides with what Cardinal Sarah said makes it seem to me to be a little risky in supporting him.

But, as I said above, perhaps these considerations [of Sarah] are addressed to Bergoglio, with the intention of suggesting to him not to do nonsense.

Another “mission impossible,” I would say.

Is the only thing remaining the “fear” of new “fatherly” punishments?…

§§§

