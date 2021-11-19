The Vatican’s Schizophrenic Pro-Abortion Mercy

Marco Tosatti

Dear friend and foes of Stilum Curiae, our friend and colleague José Arturo Quarracino has published this article on Gloria TV , which we offer to you in our translation, with thanks to the author. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

The Vatican’s Schizophrenic Pro-Abortion Mercy

Ad maiorem Rothschild gloriam?

By their fruit you will know them.

“Every good tree bears good fruit, but the wicked tree bears wicked fruit. […] By their fruit you will know them.” (Mt 7:16-20).

Bergoglio theoretically condemns abortion – comparing it to a crime carried out by hit men – but yet he is friends with those who promote the crime, in an attitude bordering on schizophrenia. As Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini once defined it, it is an exercise in practical atheism: in words one supports dogma and doctrine, but in action one praises those who work in the completely opposite direction. This is inverted gattopardism [the creation of political reforms that are only apparent rather than substantial] – nothing changes in doctrinal matters so that everything changes in the pastoral approach.

1) Papal Schizophrenia: Abortion is a Crime, but the Pro-Abortionist is in Communion with the Church

The friendly, warm and cheerful meetings of Pope Bergoglio in the Vatican with two of the greatest supporters and promoters of prenatal genocide – Nancy Pelosi and Joseph Biden – a few days ago highlighted the schizophrenic (or hypocritical?) attitude of the reigning pontiff on the question of abortion.

This dual attitude has been seen since the beginning of Bergoglio’s pontificate, but on the return flight from Bratislava to Rome last September, the personal ambiguity and confusion it sows in the issue were clearly manifested. A coldly calculated ambiguity and confusion, which allow him to make himself attractive to authentic Christians – in theory – and at the same time to supporters of abortion – in daily practice – and, above all, in the world of high politics. Skillfully manipulating language and meaningful gestures.

It is worth looking closely at the photos with the legislator Pelosi on the steps of the Vatican or in the more than pleasant and friendly conversation in the papal office, or the photos with the president of the United States: smiling, friendly and even cheerful. Despite being confessed and public supporters of genocide, Bergoglio is more than at ease with them. A very clear message to the US bishops who refuse to give communion to the confessed abortion genocide activists.

On the one hand, our pontiff theoretically and doctrinally condemns abortion, as defined by the Church, but in practice he is happy with those who are already at this point promoters of the most frightening and repugnant genocide in history. Not only with the two political figures mentioned, but also with Hillary Clinton, Jeffrey Sachs, Emma Bonino, Evo Morales, Melinda Gates, John Boongarts, and so on. Thus, he relativizes the promotion of prenatal murder, now a global genocide, and devalues the problem, as one of his servants of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith clearly defined: “in addition to abortion, there are other issues that also worry the Church,” such as the environment, poverty, immigration, etc. In other words: abortion is one more issue, and not the most important.

In the press conference he held on 15 September on the aforementioned Bratislava-Rome flight [1], Bergoglio said in this regard to “Abortion is a murder. […] Anyone who practices an abortion kills. [The conceived child is a human life, full stop. This human life must be respected. This principle is so clear. Then he moves on to the two questions that have become common: “Is it right to kill a human life to solve a problem? Scientifically it is a human life. Second question: is it right to hire a hitman to solve a problem?

As you can see, doctrinally it is flawless. But in pastoral practice, Bergoglio softens, not towards the victims but towards the criminals. In this case, he omits the fact that in his juridical system – the Code of Canon Law – abortion is a cause of excommunication from the Church, that is, whoever carries it out, accompanies or promotes it is automatically excluded from the communion of the Church, no longer a part of it. He is excommunicated latae sententiae, i.e. without the need for a judicial process leading to a sentence (a process known as excommunication ferendae sententiae). For this reason, in order not to scandalize the true and authentic faithful, when the attitude in favor of abortion is public and manifest, its executors must not receive Communion, because they are outside the ecclesial community: “The excommunicated and those who are interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty, and those who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin must not be admitted to Holy Communion”[2]. This is the case of Nancy Pelosi and Joseph Biden, self-proclaimed “Catholics” and supporters of prenatal murder (= abortion), who with their actions persist in manifest grave sin, as defined by the Code.

In both cases, but especially with the American president, Bergoglio made it known that the pontiff of the Church recognizes him as a “good Catholic” and allows him to receive communion, despite his pro-abortion fervor, in word and deed. In this case, Bergoglio ends up leaving the pro-abortionist in communion with the Church: he does not correct the one who is clearly sinning, on the contrary, he “opens his heart,” “mercifully,” as he likes to say. In fact, he leaves it within the community, when in reality the pro-abortionist has distanced himself from it, promoting a crime and persisting, without the slightest remorse, in violating the fifth commandment, dictated by God, not by the Church.

To justify this way of proceeding, as happened at the aforementioned press conference, Bergoglio deliberately resorts to confusion when answering the question of whether a pro-abortion Catholic can receive Communion. According to him, denying Communion is a pastoral (sic!) problem, not a theological one. Furthermore, denying Communion – he continues – is “political,” not pastoral. Why? He doesn’t say it, he just mentions it. It is “the word of Bergoglio,” full stop.

But it does not stop there and continues to confuse: “when the Church, to defend a principle, does not do it pastorally, it gets involved in politics, and this has always been the case”. According to him, the pastor must be a pastor “and not go around condemning or not condemning, [must] be a pastor.” Furthermore, he must be “pastor of the excommunicated”, because “the whole Bible says so”. Where does it say? He does not specify, because he cannot, therefore he imposes it, apodictically, simply because he says so. In any case, it is Bergoglio’s “Bible,” not that of the Church. This is why it is “Bergoglio’s word”, full stop [3]. Is it not too much?

Thus, with a stroke of the pen, on this very delicate subject, Bergoglio leaves Revelation, the two-thousand-year tradition of the Church and the entire ecclesial Magisterium to one side in order to impose his own point of view and his own agenda, but in open and evident contradiction with the Church of Jesus Christ and its 2000 years of history. “I have never denied Communion to anyone,” as if he were Jesus Christ, the ultimate, definitive and irrevocable example.

2) I am Bergoglio; Not Francis:

But the fact is that not only is he not Jesus Christ, he is also not Christ’s Vicar, as were all of the popes who preceded him and as he himself ought to be. Bergoglio himself has consciously renounced this charism, in an action that passed almost unnoticed, or did not attract much attention but which was very significant: the publication of the Annuario Pontificio in April 2020, a few days after the WHO decreed that the world was entering a pandemic on a global scale.

For over one hundred years this document has been published annually. It contains the official historic list of all the Popes who have governed the Catholic Church since her birth, and it provides a list of cardinals, bishops, dioceses, departments of the Roman Curia, diplomatic missions of the Holy See, religious congregations, Catholic universities, and other ecclesial institutions that constitute the Church. It began being published, under various names, in the 18th century, and since 1912 is has been published by the Vatican publishing house, Libreria Editrice Vaticana.

In the 2019 edition, following the tradition, Bergoglio as reigning Pope was presented with the titles that identify the Pontiff’s mission and that are an essential part of his role as leader and head of the Church. The first of these titles, the one that best defines his essence, his reason for being, is that of “Vicar of Christ.” In the 2019 edition, just as in all the preceding editions, this papal title was the first one mentioned, just as has always been done. But in the 2020 edition, the first name that appears is the name “Jorge Mario Bergoglio” followed by a few brief lines about his person, without the titles of Vicar of Christ and the other [traditional titles of the pope], which have become things of the past: “historical titles” that are no longer valid.

The proof that this was not an accident or an oversight is clearly seen in a practically unknown interview given by Bergoglio which was published on a website on October 30, 2020, in which the Pope maintains that making decisions he is guided “by instinct, by the Holy Spirit, and by the love of my marvelous people who follow Jesus Christ.”[4]. In other words, no Tradition, no Magisterium, no Revelation, only him. Apparently, Bergoglio lacks the “we” that unites him with his predecessors. It is clearly him and no one else.

This is why as the former Vicar of Christ, or rather as the “no longer” Vicar of Christ, Pope Bergoglio does not convert anyone, unlike Jesus Christ, who leads all those who enter into contact with him to God. The present Pontiff does just the opposite, keeping people in their sins and crimes, like Pelosi and Biden and many others who untiringly support pre-natal homicide.

The advantage of no longer being the Vicar of Christ is that the pope can act according to his will, laying aside the entire two-thousand-year Tradition of the Church and the link with his predecessors, as Aldo Maria Valli noted in an excellent article called “Rome Is Without a Pope. Bergoglio is There, but not Peter.”

3) From the Society of Jesus to the House of Rothschild:

It is very surprising, or very significant, that someone who chose in his youth to enter the Society of Jesus, founded by Saint Ignatius of Loyola, in order to become a soldier for Christ, should have decided once he became pope to render the title of “Vicar of Christ” a thing of the past, a mere “historic title.” In relation to this, it is also very significant that in his more than six years as pope, even though he has surrounded himself with Jesuit collaborators, Pope Bergoglio ignores the legacy of the founder and does not reflect it in his writings, speeches, homilies, etc. In his preaching there is almost nothing of the Jesuit style, with few exceptions.

Does his closeness to the Rothschild family, by means of the Vatican’s association with the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, created by Baroness Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the third wife of Sir Evelyn Robert de Rothschild, have anything to do with this? On December 8, 2020, not only was this close tie with the Anglo-American plutocracy that met in this body formalized, but the illustrious Baroness also gave Pope Bergoglio the title of “poet” of the Council, so that with his preaching he could sweeten the prose of the project. As if he was the court jester?

In a previous article, “Dalle 30 monete d’argento al Consiglio per il Capitalismo Inclusivo” we showed how, among other things, this enterprise not only unites the most rancid representatives of wealth-centered capitalism and the promoters of pre-natal genocide on the planetary level, but also proposes to “change capitalism for the better,” drawing inspiration from the “moral guidance of His Holiness Pope Francis to harness the power of business for the good,” exploiting “the private sector in order to create a more inclusive, sustainable and reliable economic system,” without any state presence: ultra-liberal capitalism, with the blessing of the “Pope of the poor”[6]: all with private capital, no State present.

As Lady Forester de Rothschild says, Pope Bergoglio gives poetry to the ultra-liberal plutocratic project. What a beautiful summary.

Is it possible that this strange connection of “a poor Church for the poor” with the capitalist political project of the House of Rothschild explains why up until last September Pope Bergoglio had an exclusive personal bank account, for use at his own discretion, with more than 20 million pound sterling, as announced by one of Bergoglio’s personal friends, the Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari [7], news that was confirmed by Archbishop Nunzio Galantino, president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), the prelate who is most trusted by the pontiff [8]?

Questions arise, as “Big Shot” [one of Stilum Curiae’s contributors] asked at the time: “The pope has an account with 20 million pounds or more? Does this mean that Pope Bergoglio – “an egalitarian, environmentalist, and a supporter of mass immigration” – is very rich? But where does this money come from? Is he paid by Queen Elizabeth of England? What a suspicion!” [9].

It is also possible that this association between Pope Bergoglio and the Council for Inclusive Capitalism explains why the socio-political agenda pursued by the present pontificate is so similar to the globalist project promoted by the Rothschild family by means of the same organism, which makes the “masters of capitalism” appear to be “strange billionaires who are becoming Marxists,” preoccupied with poverty, inclusion, the environment, seeking to promote a “responsible, inclusive and ethical capitalism.” [10].

But this scheme of oligarchic capitalism “for the poor” has the legalization of pre-natal homicide (that is, abortion) at the global level as one of its political goals sine qua non. Perhaps it is this tie and his his role as “poet” that prevents Pope Bergoglio from speaking officially and categorically against abortion as a state policy and “constrains” him to be “merciful” with the promoters of the most gruesome, cruel, and barbaric genocide of all: the legalization of the homicide of the most innocent and indefensible human beings of all.

In this sense, just as he has promoted many Synods – the synod on the family, the synod on youth, the synod on the Amazon – couldn’t Pope Bergoglio call a Synod on the martyrs who are being assassinated every year in the millions? Does the Church have nothing to say about this effort of her capitalist partners to establish a new “civilization” based on the annual genocide of 50 million human beings before their birth?

In the end, is it not perhaps more important to be concerned with the global prenatal genocide than make the Church navel-gaze by being concerned with synodality? Are the murdered preborn children not perhaps a part of the “existential periphery”?

***

§§§

