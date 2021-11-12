Il Coetus Internationalis al Concilio Vaticano II. In Streaming, Oggi.

Marco Tosatti

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, oggi pomeriggio si svolgerà un evento online molto interessante, in lingua inglese, organizzato dal maestro Aurelio Porfiri. Qui sotto trovate i dettagli:

The Coetus Internationalis Patrum (International Group of Fathers) was the most important and influential interest group of the “conservative/traditionalist” minority at the Second Vatican Council. There were very relevant protagonists of this study group, as Cardinal Giuseppe Siri, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, Archbishop Antônio de Castro Mayer and behind the scenes Brazilian Catholic thinker Plinio Côrrea de Oliveira. What we have to think today about it?

With host, musician and author Mº Aurelio Porfiri will debate about this topic Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Theologian Robert Fastiggi, Chief editor “of Inside the Vatican” Robert Moynihan, members of “Tradition, Family, Property” association and scholars José Antonio Ureta and Julio Loredo.

The program will be live streamed on numerous social media channels, including the You Tube channel RITORNO A ITACA, the Facebook fanpage of AURELIO PORFIRI and on Aurelio Porfiri’s TWITTER account.

