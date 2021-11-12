Bill Gates: The Genetic Serum does not Stop the Transmission of the Virus

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, it seems of interest to offer you this item of news from the The Gateway Pundit, accompanied by a video, in which Bill Gates – whom everyone knows, as well as the role he plays in this planetary affair – admits in an interview with Policy Exchange that that “vaccines” do not stop the transmission of the virus; then he corrects himself and admits that they stop it only “slightly” but that “they help you with your health.” An American version of the vaccines that “works,” according to Dr. Galli. In other words – it’s not Silvana De Mari says it, it’s not some proponent of rebellious thought against becoming human guinea pigs; it’s not some “no-vaxxer” saying it, one of those who are so pleasing to the regime press because they are so unpresentable – it is said clearly by the anti-scientific flat-earther Bill Gates, who knows a lot about vaccines and similar things.

It seems to me that a statement like this, made by Bill Gates, is quite explosive. Because if the “vaccine” does not stop transmission, all of the monstrous scaffolding put in place particularly by our government falls apart, including criminal systems – blackmail, insults, and lies – to obligate people to participate in a mass experiment with immediate dangerous and even lethal effects, assuming full personal responsibility and thus relieving anyone else of responsibility – government, pharmaceutical companies, health-care professionals – and also short-term, mid-term, and long-term consequences yet to be discovered on the health of those concerned, but with the probability, affirmed by many specialists, that they are harmful, and even very harmful.

How would you like to define such behavior? And is it normal that the big media companies do not see and do not draw attention to these cracks, fissures and gaps in the official narrative that has led to enormous wounds to personal freedom, the right to work, the protection of one’s own body, and to democracy that have never been seen in the last seventy years? But wouldn’t this now be the time for the opposition parties – if there are any – and those who have fallen into the trap of the “unity government” to start reacting actively and visibly against all this?

§§§

Here is what Bill Gates said in reply to the interviewer. The introductory words were, in response: “You know…

Bill Gates: The economic damage, the deaths. It’s been completely horrific and I would expect that will lead the R&D projects to focus on things we didn’t have today. We didn’t have vaccines that block transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmission. We need a new way of doing the vaccines.”

What this “new way” is, God only knows. What we can say is that the old slow method, with the various stages of control and verification that were skipped in the preparation of the genetic “anti-Covid 19” serums, worked well…

§§§

§§§

Tag: bill gates, covid, vaccines



Categoria: covid