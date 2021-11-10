The Greatest Reset from Rome to Davos. Catholic Duty is to Resist.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we gladly receive and publish this speech by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Good reading and good vision.

§§§

§§§

Catholic Identity Conference

HOLY WAR: The Kingship of Christ vs. The Great Reset

October 1-3, 2021

THE GREATEST RESET

From Rome to Davos: A Catholic’s Duty to Resist

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Former Apostolic Nuncio in the United States

The GREATEST RESET: this happy expression recalls the one we have heard repeated by the globalist elites for many years now – “The Great Reset” – which in the minds of its supporters is meant to be precisely that: a great starting over based on a new social and economic balance. Thus, I will not speak at length about what the Great Reset is, but rather about what the Greatest Reset ought to be: namely, the “New Beginning” that only Our Lord Jesus Christ, King and Lord of individuals as well as nations, can accomplish.

In the Apocalypse of Saint John the Apostle the eternal and sacred words of the Incarnate Word resound: “Ecce nova facio omnia” – “Behold, I make all things new” (Rev 21:5). Thus, when we speak about the Greatest Reset, we are referring to the manifestation of the omnipotence of God, to the baring of his Mighty Arm, to the defeat of His enemies. We, for our part, respond to these words by making the motto of Saint Pius X our own – “Instaurare omnia in Christo” – taken from the Letter of Saint Paul the Apostle to the Ephesians: “To reunite all things in Christ in the fullness of time: those that are in heaven and those that are on earth” (Eph 1:10).

But if it is our duty to recapitulate everything in Christ, so that He may make all things new, it is necessary then that we understand what is happening around us in all its dramatic evidence, that we recognize the intrinsically perverse matrix of the ideology that lays behind the pandemic farse, and above all that we realize the impossibility of yielding to any compromise with the enemies of Christ, of the Church, and of the human race. Recapitulating all things in Christ: in Him, who is Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, everything must find its proper origin, development, and completion. A prayer from the Missal comes to mind: “Actiones nostras, quæsumus, Domine, aspirando præveni et adjuvando prosequere, ut cuncta nostra operatio a te semper incipiat, et per te cœpta finiatur” – “Direct, we beseech Thee, O Lord, our prayers and actions by Thy holy inspirations, and carry them on by Thy gracious assistance, so that every work of ours may always begin with Thee, and through Thee come to completion.” The lucid Latin prose provides a summary of how the initial inspiration, the help in execution, and the beginning and the end of every one of our actions is found in God.

If we observe the way in which the Great Reset and pandemic farce have been carried out, we notice that nothing of what has been done by the globalists has been inspired by good; on the contrary, we see that what inspires their criminal action is theological hatred of God the Creator and Savior; what allows the spread of the planet-wide fraud is lies, blackmail, deceit, and corruption; everything for them begins and ends in the name of death, sickness, and terror. It is the infernal chaos opposed to the divine cosmos, disorder opposed to order, the good opposed to that which is evil. The mark of the Great Reset is the aversion of Satan to the wondrous work of Creation and even more to the miracle of the Redemption. He who is a murderer from the beginning, and who is condemned for eternity because of his rebellion against the Majesty of God, rages in order to drag as many souls as possible with him to Hell, as a gesture of affront and insult against the God “who so loved the world that He sent His Only-Begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him may not perish but may have eternal life” (Jn 3:16). Envy and pride motivate the work of the devil and his servants, to spread on earth that infernal tyranny that is a pale anticipation of the torments of eternity. Envy of the grace that a creature composed of soul and body could have moved the Most Holy Trinity to compassion, to the point that the Eternal Word became man like us and took on our mortal flesh in order to make us sharers in His divinity, as one of the prayers of the Offertory says: “eius divinitatis esse consortes, qui humanitatis nostræ fieri dignatus est particeps” – “sharers in his divinity, who humbled himself to share in our humanity.” This gesture of the admirable humility of the Son of God contrasts with the proud and wicked cry of Lucifer.

The Greatest Reset is most certain and ontologically necessary: the gates of Hell will not prevail. Christians do not believe in two opposed divinities, following the Manichean vision of followers of the New World Order and Freemasonry. There is not a good “god” – Satan – who brings light to man after centuries of obscurantism and superstition, and there is not a bad “god” – the Biblical God – who cruelly scatters death and pain on an enslaved humanity. This is the esoteric doctrine of the sects that inspires the globalist ideology, a heretical and blasphemous doctrine that is repugnant to reason even before it is repugnant to faith. The Christian knows that the omnipotence of God will defeat the wicked “with the breath of his lips” (Is 11:4), and that the action of the devil is permitted by the Lord in order to punish evildoers and test those who are good. Thus we have no reason to worry about the outcomes of this epochal battle, because God does not lie nor can he be mistaken.

But until the day of Our Lord’s triumph over Satan, how many persecutions there are, how much suffering occurs, how many victims fall among the ranks of the good! And how many tears are shed by parents over the fate of their children, by children for their parents, by the elderly who look upon their approaching death as a liberation, by the young who anguishedly face the gloomy and threatening future that awaits them. We are in this phase, which is no longer transitional, but which has not yet reached the outcome which we all hope for and believe in. A phase in which the kingdom of the Antichrist is establishing itself with the cooperation of all the world institutions: rulers, magistrates, law enforcement agencies, doctors, journalists, and churchmen. “Dixit insipiens in corde suo: Non est Deus. Corrupti sunt, et abominabiles facti sunt in studiis suis; non est qui faciat bonum, non est usque ad unum.” – “The fool has said in his heart: There is no God. They are corrupt, and have become abominable in their ways; there is no one who does good, not even one” (Ps 14:1).

Everyone acts and behaves not only as if God did not exist, but even in open warfare against Christ and against the Church. They are all corrupt and do abominable things; there is no one who does good… Yet, if with the Psalmist we deplore this ruin that besieges us, this oppressive wickedness that tries to prevent us from accomplishing good and wants to compel us to do evil – including subjecting ourselves and our children to the genetic serum – nevertheless there are many souls who do not give in to blackmail, who fight the good fight, the “bonum certamen” (2 Tim 4:7) of which Saint Paul the Apostle speaks precisely in reference to the times of the great apostasy: “For there shall be a time when they will not endure sound doctrine, but, having itching ears, they will heap to themselves teachers according to their own desires, refusing to listen to the truth in order to turn to fables. But you, be vigilant, know how to endure sufferings, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry” (2 Tim 4:3). Teachers according to their own desires: clergy and Prelates who preach heresies and use their authority to lead the faithful to get vaccinated; doctors and experts who deny true science for the sake of notoriety and gain; politics and rulers who do not pursue the bonum commune but instead obey supra-national powers and financial potentates; magistrates and law-enforcement agencies subservient to the totalitarian regime; journalists who shamelessly prostitute themselves by falsifying reality, censoring the truth, and criminalizing dissenters.

We certainly cannot say that we have not been warned: “For there shall be then great tribulation, such as hath not been from the beginning of the world until now, nor ever will be. And if those days were not shortened, no one living would be saved; but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened. If someone then says to you: ‘Look, here is the Messiah,’ or, ‘There he is,” do not believe it. False messiahs and false prophets will arise, and they will work great signs and miracles so as to lead even the elect into error if possible. Behold, I have told it you beforehand” (Mt 24:21-24). How many false christs and false prophets are around us! How many signs and miracles, thanks to the deceptions of the mainstream media and the lie that has become the norm! And how many elect are led into error, how many Catholics who have allowed themselves to be seduced by a colossal deception, after decades of compromises and yielding, all aimed indiscriminately at the pursuit of this “great tribulation,” at the establishment of the New Order through the Great Reset and with the pretext of a false pandemic!

But the wonders worked by Satan do not last, just as the immunity of the vaccine does not last by which they want to decimate the global population, subjecting the survivors to an infernal and inhuman dictatorship. And the elect can open their eyes, using their own reasoning and the warning of Sacred Scripture, to recognize the work of the Enemy, denounce it, unveil his plans, and reveal the accomplices. And even before that, understanding what is happening, framing it in a supernatural and eschatological key, fighting it with the most efficacious weapons.

Our duty, in this historical moment, is to fight the “bonum certamen” – the good fight – in order to acquire those merits before God that may lead Him to shorten the time of tribulation: “And if those days were not shortened, no one living would be saved; but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened” (Mt 24:22). The outcome of the battle, as I have said, is most certain and inexorable, but the duration of the persecution depends on us: “for the sake of the elect.” It depends on our testimony of Faith and of courageous defense of Truth, whether it is threatened by an Argentine who accuses a Cardinal of being a “denier” or who wants to prevent the celebration of the Catholic Mass; or if it is placed in danger by corrupt virologists and politicians who are enslaved by the globalist elite; or if it is silenced by the regime journalist or denied by the conservative intellectual.

Each of us today has the privilege of being able to align himself under the banners of Christ: “Finally, draw strength in the Lord and in the might of his power. Put on the armor of God, that you may be able to resist the deceits of the devil. Our battle is not against creatures made of flesh and blood but against the Principalities and Powers, against the rulers of this world of darkness, against the spirits of evil that dwell in the heavenly regions. Therefore take up the armor of God, that you may be able to resist in the evil day and remain standing after overcoming every trial. Stand firm therefore, with your loins girded with truth, clothed with the breastplate of justice, and having your feet shod with zeal for spreading the gospel of peace. Always hold in your hand the shield of faith, with which you will be able to quench all the flaming arrows of the evil one; take up also the helmet of salvation and the sword of the spirit, that is, the word of God. Pray incessantly with every sort of prayer and supplication in the Spirit, to that end be watchful with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints, and also for me, that when I open my mouth a bold word may be given to me, to make known the mystery of the gospel, of which I am an ambassador in chains, so that I can announce it with boldness as is my duty” (Eph 6:10-20).

Saint Paul uses a military metaphor that appears to me to be perfectly adapted to the present moment. He exhorts us to combat, warning us that we are not dealing with a human conflict, but a battle “against the Principalities and Powers, against the rulers of this world of darkness, against the spirits of evil that dwell in the heavenly regions” (Eph 6:12). This is where the Greatest Reset truly begins. It begins in the moment in which each of us understands that we are not silent spectators or disarmed observers of the carnage that is taking place, but rather each one of us is a precious soldier in an army that owes its strength to He who commands it and to She who guides it: we can be poor sinners and full of defects, but if we do not respond to our vocation as Christians, as “soldiers of Christ” which we became with the anointing of Confirmation; if we supinely accept violence and oppression of both the false shepherds who infest the Lord’s Sheepfold as well as the traitors who occupy public institutions, we also escape the opportunity that Providence is granting us to be a part of the victory of Christ. A victory that will take place anyway, and that will be so dazzling and miraculous as to definitively defeat Satan and his slaves; but – pay attention! – it will be a victory in which the deserters and the ambushed will have no part, while they will be condemned by those who fought and by God Himself, who will pronounce a terrible sentence on them: “I will vomit you out of my mouth” (Rev 3:16). While to those who have taken part in the battle, proudly aligning themselves next to Our Lord, He says: “I will make the victor sit beside me on my throne, as I also have overcome and am seated with my Father on his throne” (Rev 3:21).

Let us therefore work to shorten the days of the tribulation and to ensure that the Greatest Reset takes place soon, putting an end to the tyranny of this sect of possessed people enslaved to the Evil One. Let us do so by training ourselves as athletes of the Faith in the exercise of the virtues and in spiritual growth, always preserving ourselves in the Grace of God. Let us do so by praying for our brothers and sisters, for our ecclesiastical and civil Superiors, and for our enemies: may the Lord touch their hearts and lead them to repentance, causing them to denounce the pressures and blackmails to which they have been subjected and the names of those responsible. Let us do so by speaking the truth, without concern for human respect, without giving in and without letting ourselves be intimidated. I appeal above all to those who hold positions of responsibility and who can bring to light the network of deceptions, crimes, and conflicts of interest that have made this scandalous planetary plot possible. Let us do so – and I conclude with this – by remaining faithful to what we have been taught, to the Faith of our Fathers, to the civilization that it has made germinate and flourish in our Homeland, to the world that they would like to cancel.

If each of us makes ourself a tabernacle of the Most Holy Trinity and a throne of Christ the King, the society in which we live – both civil society as well as the Church – will not be able to do anything other than bowing down to Our Lord, because we will be leaven that makes the dough rise (Gal 5:9), the light of the world (Mt 5:14), and the salt of the earth (Mt 5:13). May this be the beginning of the true “Greatest Reset,” which we beg for from the Divine Majesty, through the intercession of Our Most Holy Mother, Mediatrix of All Graces and the Help of Christians. So may it be.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: cic, greatest reset, vigano



Categoria: covid