Breaking News from Mars: Burke is Better, Thanks to (or Despite) Bergoglio’s Prayers

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stium Curiae, the “Martian Observer” has sent us this urgent dispatch, and we are sharing it with you. Happy reading.

§§§

BREAKING NEWS!

Dear Tossati, here is some news in real time that I hope will make many of your readers happy, just as it did me. And also a point that invites us to make some reflections that we have not yet considered.

Cardinal Raymond Burke is now definitively out of danger. Up until very recently he was in a situation of extremely high risk. According to some of his friends who were present, the situation was even desperate… The doctors had anticipated the worst and had even informed His Eminence’s family.

And then, the miracle happened.

Bergoglio “prayed” for His Eminence, according to his well-known and explicit intentions, with all of the generosity, capacity for mercy, affection and benevolence with which Bergoglio usually refers to Cardinal Burke.

And now the Cardinal has miraculously emerged from the state of danger and is on his way to a rapid recovery.

People close to him are already speaking of a miracle to be attributed to Bergoglio. In fact it was Bergoglio’s “hope” that worked the miracle, a hope which was made quite clear and left no doubt about how much Bergoglio hoped for Cardinal Burke to be restored to health.

From now on, we will be able to turn to Bergoglio to obtain graces, contrary to what he hopes for, since we have discovered that someone “up there” does not seem to be listening to him and actually does the opposite of what he hopes for.

Bergoglio – the intercessor who obtains miracles that are the opposite of what he prays for. We should reflect on this – it should not be underestimated… it could have many meanings and be the confirmation of certain suspicions.

Osservatore Marziano – The Martian Observer

§§§

