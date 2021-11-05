UK Approves Molnupiravir, anti-Covid drug. Soon in USA, it is Ethical.
5 Novembre 2021Lascia il tuo commento
Marco Tosatti
Dear StilumCuriali, Dr. Maurizio Ragazzi sends us from the United States this telegraphic post, to give us a good news. Let’s read.
§§§
Brief note regarding anti-COVID-19 treatments:
Molnupiravir is ethical
(Maurizio Ragazzi, DPhil)
Molnupiravir, the antiviral drug produced by Merck and Ridgeback that should reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for those who have contracted COVID-19, is raising expectations throughout the world. The US FDA has announced that one of its committees will meet at the end of the month with a view to the eventual granting of emergency use authorization.[1] In the meantime, Great Britain’s regulatory agency has already recommended Molnupiravir for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor to develop severe illness.[2]
The good news, for once, is that Molnupiravir is ethical, as it has neither been developed nor been tested on abortive cell lines.[3] That is should be so was not a foregone conclusion, as quite a number of anti-COVID-19 treatments, which are currently available, are unethical.[4] (This is just a fact, irrespective of any consideration of the conditions that allow resorting to unethical vaccines or treatments.)
[1] https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-hold-advisory-committee-meeting-discuss-merck-and-ridgebacks-eua-application-covid-19-oral.
[2] https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/britain-approves-mercks-oral-covid-19-pill-2021-11-04/.
[3] https://cogforlife.org/2021/10/01/mercks-molnupiravir-mk-4482-orally-delivered-antiviral/.
[4] https://takingrecourse.com/wp-content/uploads/COVIDCHART.pdf. This updated list of ethical and unethical anti-COVID-19 vaccines and treatments is made available by Taking Recourse (https://takingrecourse.com/), an organization benefiting, on its advisory board, from the expertise of Debi Vinnedge, the well-known pioneer in the fight against immoral vaccines.
§§§
SE PENSATE CHE
STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE
SE PENSATE CHE
SENZA STILUM CURIAE
L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA
AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!
*
Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto:
IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898
*
Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti
*
La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae
Ecco il collegamento per il libro in italiano.
And here is the link to the book in English.
Y este es el enlace al libro en español
STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM
@marcotosatti
(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)
E ANCHE SU VK.COM
stilumcuriae
SU FACEBOOK
cercate
seguite
Marco Tosatti
SE PENSATE CHE
STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE
SE PENSATE CHE
SENZA STILUM CURIAE
L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA
AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!
*
Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto:
IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898
*
Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti
*
La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae
Questo blog è il seguito naturale di San Pietro e Dintorni, presente su “La Stampa” fino a quando non fu troppo molesto. Per chi fosse interessato al lavoro già svolto, ecco il link a San Pietro e Dintorni.
Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.
L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto
Condividi i miei articoli:
Tag: molnupiravir, ragazzi
Categoria: Generale