UK Approves Molnupiravir, anti-Covid drug. Soon in USA, it is Ethical.

Marco Tosatti



Dear StilumCuriali, Dr. Maurizio Ragazzi sends us from the United States this telegraphic post, to give us a good news. Let’s read.

Brief note regarding anti-COVID-19 treatments:

Molnupiravir is ethical

(Maurizio Ragazzi, DPhil)

Molnupiravir, the antiviral drug produced by Merck and Ridgeback that should reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for those who have contracted COVID-19, is raising expectations throughout the world. The US FDA has announced that one of its committees will meet at the end of the month with a view to the eventual granting of emergency use authorization.[1] In the meantime, Great Britain’s regulatory agency has already recommended Molnupiravir for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor to develop severe illness.[2]

The good news, for once, is that Molnupiravir is ethical, as it has neither been developed nor been tested on abortive cell lines.[3] That is should be so was not a foregone conclusion, as quite a number of anti-COVID-19 treatments, which are currently available, are unethical.[4] (This is just a fact, irrespective of any consideration of the conditions that allow resorting to unethical vaccines or treatments.)

