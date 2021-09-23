Stilum: Five Years Old, 25 Million Visits. But Google is Penalizing Us

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, it is with great pleasure that we tell you that, at the end of these first five years of activity (we began in October 2016), Stilum Curiae has reached the threshold of

25 million

views. Not bad, don’t you think?

In the tables you can see the constant growth of our site; including in the number of daily visits, if you exclude the terrible year 2020 where the lockdown probably made our number of visits jump abnormally high. Regardless, given the human resources we have available, and also our financial means, I would say that we can be more than satisfied. Also because the presence of Stilum is not limited to Italy; one day recently I counted 84 different countries being touched, some of them with hundreds of visits (the USA, Spain, South America, etc.); and on Twitter there are people from the US and Great Britain who for the posts to be translated into English.

In short, it’s truly a great result, considering that SC is a tiny little boat in an ever more tempestuous sea, and that, in addition to other elements, it now must also face human obstacles.

A few weeks ago, the webmaster wrote to us:

“I am writing to you because my colleagues have indicated to me that the site – automatically with respect to algorithms and policies of Google – is receiving a series of reports that block advertising announcements and therefore advertising revenues.

Thus, apparently, Stilum Curiae’s work of disseminating free information, in an information landscape that daily reminds one more and more of the times of the Regime and of Brezhnev’s Soviet Union, is seen as bothersome. And apparently someone from Big Tech has noticed this mosquito.

We are pleased with this; even if the hostility of Google – but what can it possibly want from our tiny existence? – is an obvious effort to sabotage the functioning of a voice that does not fall in with the regime chorus, the local [Italian] one, an offshoot of a much larger regime that is attempting to establish itself.

It is obvious that we will not stop; we knew and we know that the battle, for us, for you, for whoever does not throw in the towel, will become even harder in the coming months; and others are waiting for us, to confront us in the same way. We ask you, softly, for your help to continue to fight.

I cannot close this post without thanking our readers, for their trust and loyalty, despite our errors and shortcomings; and above all our collaborators who enrich the panorama of Stilum Curiae. You know well that perhaps we don’t always agree with everything they write; but it seems important to us that Stilum can be a place where different voices can speak, even one’s that debate with each other. And as you can see in the comments, where no small space is given to readers where they have freedom to comment. We leave uniformity to that type of indistinct and not a little fetid soup that has become mainstream information.

Thank you, to everyone, with a big heart.

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: stilum, twentyfive milions



Categoria: Generale