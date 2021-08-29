Msgr. X: We Need Priests without Fear (and Bishops, and Cardinals, and…)

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X has sent us this reflection, after reading the latest book by Cardinal Robert Sarah. His thoughts are as bitter as they are short. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

Dear Tosatti, in the last few days I read a book drawn from the retreat preached by Cardinal Sarah at the annual retreat of the priestly fraternal association Summorum Pontificum: “A servizio della Verità” [At the Service of the Truth] (Fede &Cultura, July 2021).

In the concluding meditation the cardinal makes a quotation that I believe merits being shared with your readers.

Cardinal Sarah recalls that in a recent interview Cardinal Marc Ouellet said that today 30% of priests who are nominated as bishops refuse the nomination.

A few years ago the percentage of refusal was about 10%. What is the explanation for the increase? Our Cardinal Sarah reports the opinion of expert commenters on the phenomenon (without specifying it, we are talking about the last 8 years [since 2013]).

There are problems of faith, problems of unworthiness that could emerge, problems of fear of becoming a bishop.

Fear of losing one’s personal freedom, fear of responsibility, fear of having to face financial difficulties. Fear of not being supported by their local diocese, fear of confronting the Holy See.

That is, fear of the “Cross” and the highest level of the Church? Are 30% of the candidates to become bishop really afraid?

But, Cardinal Sarah asks, with what criteria are new bishops chosen today? Are they chosen for being “progressive”? (In the text he says “tied to certain groups and people.”) For being “less divisive”? (Today being “inclusive” is very important.)

Cardinal Sarah in his wisdom concludes by quoting the holy Curé d’Ars. When he arrived in Ars, the people tried to discourage him. They told him he had arrived too late, because… now there was nothing more to do. The holy curate replied: “Then there is everything to do!”

We have need of good priests who can become good bishops.

Jesus rebuked the disciples in Gethsemane because while He was in agony, they were sleeping.

What Cardinal Sarah says refers to bishops.

But what about the cardinals?

And what about the popes?

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: bishops, ics, X



Categoria: Generale