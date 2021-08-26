Msgr. X, the Pope, and the Movements: Maybe He Will Resign First

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, freshly back from his retreat in the mountains, Msgr. X has thought of us poor citizens, and stimulated by an article by Paolo Rodari about the Pontiff and the Movements, he sent us this reflection. We express our thanks to Msgr. X. Enjoy your reading…

Paolo Rodari has an article in today’s Repubblica: “The Hundred Movements and The Pope’s Push to Cleanse the Church of Sects and Gurus.”

Rodari recalls that, in his audience after his hospitalization at Gemelli, the Pope railed against the “gospel” professed by the movements, explaining that it is the “gospel” of the founders of the movements, not the Gospel of Christ, and therefore it does not bear fruit!

Look who’s talking! He is the one who has overturned the Gospel, the Truth, and the Magisterium, by making it clear that Christ did not have a tape recorder, while requiring the movements to affirm that in saying this he is in continuity with his predecessors, on pain of punishment.

Is it then the Pope against the movements? On the contrary! The Jesuit Rhode explains to us in the former Osservatore Romano that the Pope wants to save the movements afflicted by abuses of power, communal and sectarian fundamentalism, and violence! Ooh-la-la!

It would be as if the Pope said that there is a need to change the father and the mother in order to save the family!

Nice one, Bergoglio!

Who knows how happy those will be who have been converted and led to personal holiness by people like Salvatore Martinez of the Renewal or Kiko Arguello of the Neo-Catechumenal Way or Chiara Amirante who has given her life for Nuovi Orizzonti. Are these people “gurus” in your opinion, dear pope?

What will happen now? New leadership for the movements will be suggested, indicated, nominated, or ratified – people of “his absolute trust.”

In order to understand what this means, in practice, one must understand what happened with the Franciscans of the Immaculate, and above all with the Legionaries of Christ, where the Pope appointed a Jesuit commissioner who is now “jesuitizing” the formerly traditionalist Legionaries of Christ. With regard to the Legionaries, Cardinal Velasio de Paolo, who was charged by Benedict XVI to deal with them after the scandal of its founder, said clearly that for the first time it was recognized “that the roots of the tree were rotten but the fruits were excellent.”

Very well then. If we are in need of a good example for the movements where power is abused, would anyone like to see Bergoglio “sacrifice” himself by resigning first?

