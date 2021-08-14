The Abbot Faria asks: Why All This Power for José Carballo?

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, after a long silence the Abbot Faria has written me, who noticed that, among other things, the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes passed oversight of celebrations of the Vetus Ordo to the Congregation for Religious Life. That is, into the hands of the Franciscan José Rodriguez Carballo, formerly the “number one” of the Franciscans (under his oversight there was an epic financial crack…) and a man of total loyalty to the Pope. Take a look at what Abbot Faria thinks…

§§

The key to understanding this pontificate is becoming more and more apparent: we are facing a dictatorship, a coup d’etat.

But, someone will object, the power of the pope is always that of a monarch.

But this is not true: the Pope is not owner of the Church; he is not Christ but only the Vicar of Christ. It is as if the king went on a journey and entrusted his kingdom to a vicar. With the monarchical power, this is true, but with clearly-defined limits. The Constitution, if we can make an analogy, is the Gospel, and Tradition along with it. Every pope is bound by the Gospel and the Deposit of Faith. Furthermore he is surrounded by the cardinals who have elected him and who ought to be his counselors, as for example Saint Paul was for Saint Peter. And finally there is the Code of Canon Law, which assures fairness for all. And also, a role is played by the People of God, the Baptized, which we will not analyze here. The Church thus does not have anything to do with the various forms of autocratic absolutism that have taken place in history.

Well, what is happening today? The Gospel, the Tradition, the cardinals, canon law, and the People of God—ever more detached and disillusioned—have lost any role whatsoever. Everything comes down from on high, from a single person, who uses all possible power, covered for by the secular media, who have created a true “cult of personality” around him as in the times of Stalin.

Once the Church has been transformed into a dictatorship and the Vicar of Christ into God himself, everything else happens as a consequence: large and small purges, nights of the long knives, synods controlled by strings…

Today terror reigns in the Church, because even as “mercy” is celebrated, everyone finds themselves falling under despotic authority: many bishops now behave like their superior, doing whatever they want, at both the doctrinal and pastoral level, without any restraint.

Anyone who dissents always finds a guillotine ready to behead him!

Let’s take a concrete example: the latest document on the Mass in Latin! And another: the suppression of the Franciscans of the Immaculate.

What happened in both these circumstances? The chief made use of assassins: Cardinal Braz de Aviz and his secretary, José Rodríguez Carballo (to whom the institutions and religious houses of the traditional rite have been entrusted, from a managerial and administrative point of view).

Why them? Read what La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana wrote yesterday.

Why do you think Carballo has been chosen to operate the guillotine?

Perhaps because he is a man who is blackmailable, and thus not free? Its only natural to think of this…dictators need men who are not free in order to have their dirty work done for them.Hitler, for example, had a dossier on every member of the Nazi hierarchy: in order to control them, use them, and block them at will.

Does that seem too much to you? Well, let’s ask ourselves why Carballo would be given so much power? Why call Bishop Zanchetta to the Vatican? Why that special relationship with Msgr. Ricca? Why use Cardinal Becciu for years? Why such ambiguous relationships, for a long time, with cardinals like Wuerl and McCarrick?

§§§

