Reminder: Oggi Pomeriggio Schneider e Zen su Traditionis Custodes. Live.

Marco Tosatti

Carissimi Stilumcuriali, vi ricordiamo che questo pomeriggio, alle 15, avrà luogo questo evento online, di cui abbiamo parlato qualche giorno fa. Qui sotto trovate i dettagli, buona lettura e buona visione.

§§§

The motu proprio Traditionis Custodes has caused many concerns in Catholic communities around the world: “The liturgical books promulgated by Saint Paul VI and Saint John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, are the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite.” There will be a future for the traditional Latin Mass?

With Aurelio Porfiri will discuss about this Cardinal Joseph Zen, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, James Bogle, Felipe Alanís Suárez, Robert Moynihan and John C. Rao.

The program will be live streamed on the You Tube channel RITORNO A ITACA, in the Facebook fanpage of AURELIO PORFIRI and on Aurelio Porfiri’s TWITTER account.

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK

cercate

seguite

Marco Tosatti

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: motu proprio, porfiri, schneider, zen



Categoria: Generale