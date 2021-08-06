Il Futuro della Messa di Rito Antico. Dibattito con il card. Zen e mons. Schneider
6 Agosto 2021Lascia il tuo commento
Marco Tosatti
Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, il Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes suscita un dibattito molto vivo all’interno della Chiesa. Vi segnaliamo un evento online – che si svolgerà in inglese – e di cui trovate i dettagli qui sotto. Buona lettura.
***
The motu proprio Traditionis Custodes has caused many concerns in Catholic communities around the world: “The liturgical books promulgated by Saint Paul VI and Saint John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, are the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite”.
There will be a future for the traditional Latin Mass?
With Aurelio Porfiri will discuss about this Cardinal Joseph Zen, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, James Bogle, Felipe Alanís Suárez, Robert Moynihan and John C. Rao.
The program will be live streamed on the You Tube channel RITORNO A ITACA, in the Facebook fanpage of AURELIO PORFIRI and on Aurelio Porfiri’s TWITTER account.
§§§
Ecco il collegamento per il libro in italiano.
And here is the link to the book in English.
Y este es el enlace al libro en español
Questo blog è il seguito naturale di San Pietro e Dintorni, presente su "La Stampa" fino a quando non fu troppo molesto.
