A Book on “vaccines” and the Attacks on Viganò: Is a Link Possible?

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, as you will recall, a few days ago we spoke about the imminent publication of a book about the “vaccines”, Covid, and abortion: “Mors Tua, Vita Mea.” It is a book that addresses the problem from various points of view. There are fifteen essays by various people. The book was edited by Professor Massimo Viglione and the Introduction was written by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. It also contains a contribution from Bishop Athanasius Schneider as well as reflections by prelates, philosophers, doctors, jurists, historians, and pro-life activists. Although they are addressing a specific topic, the authors enlarge their horizons to the socio-political sphere that characterizes the present system, which has been created through Covid and mass vaccination. Certainly it is a work that highlights the dishonest and socially and morally negative aspects of the mass experimentation that is currently underway. This is something that neither Big Pharma, Big Tech, nor Big Finance will like, all of whom are deeply connected to this operation. It may be coincidental, but in the days immediately following the announcement of this book, a campaign has been launched that seeks to discredit one of the principal protagonists of this battle in the search for truth, Archbishop Viganò. Surely this is just a coincidence, no? One would need to be very malicious to suspect that there is some sort of connection between the two events; even if only the blind (or those who wish to be so) can fail to see how the arms of Big Pharma and its associates have long, dripping interests in the world of politics, health, and information. Here below you will find a very short excerpt – just a few sentences – from the book’s Introduction, written by Archbishop Viganò. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

The barbarism in which our society finds itself is now evident: its values have been gradually erased as hateful vestiges of an extinct world, to the advantage of the delusions of globalist ideology, which shows itself to be ever more anti-human, anti-religious, and antichristic. The most antithetical principle of this infernal barbarism with respect to Christian civilization is infanticide, the human sacrifice of innocent victims offered to Satan; and despite the horror of seeing it brazenly admitted, we cannot be surprised if abortion is proposed by the Satanists as a true and proper religious rite, to which protection must be given in the name of freedom of worship. The ancient pagan rituals – omnes dii gentium demonia, says the Psalm – live again today in the sacrificial offering that unfortunate mothers believe can be claimed as a right.

….

The gene serum that is called a vaccine, as scientists and specialists have very well demonstrated and as its producers themselves admit, does not guarantee immunity; it does not rule out serious short-term and long-term side effects; it is not effective against certain variants of Covid; it does not eliminate the need for masks and social distancing; in the majority of cases the number of positive tests increases, and so media terrorism and the tightening of containment measures also increases. Proposed as a panacea, the so-called “vaccine” has turned out only to be the source of enormous, scandalous profits for Big Pharma and, at the same time, a pretext to impose health passports and other systems for controlling the masses and limiting natural liberties.

….

The issue of the presence of aborted tissue in vaccines had been discredited decades ago as simply ranting by conspiracy theorists and fundamentalists: but today it is candidly admitted that the profits of pharmaceutical houses (and others) legitimizes the killing of the innocents. […] And while it is planned to vaccinate the entire human race by inoculating them with the infernal sacrament, there are Catholic intellectuals who are considered to be “conservatives” who, in order not to lose the side-seat that has been granted to them with condescension [by those who are masters of the world], have reached the point of making themselves champions of science just at the moment that science has transformed itself into witchcraft. They act no differently when, in the face of the Conciliar Revolution, they seek to guarantee themselves a place of visibility by attacking Catholic traditionalists more than modernist heretics. Their contribution to the cause ends up by being counter-productive, while the workers of iniquity enjoy the spectacle of seeing the already weak and quarrelsome confederation of those who are good divided into factions.

§§§

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: covid vaccines, de mattei, vigano



Categoria: Generale