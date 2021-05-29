Prayer and Reparation for Children Killed in the Womb. May 31.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, we have received the announcement of this initiative, which seems to us very beautiful, and we offer it for your attention and sharing. Enjoy reading it.

§§§

Dear friends,

As we are keenly aware, the assault on human dignity and the sacredness of human life continues to escalate around the world. The anti-life industry exhausts tremendous resources and propaganda to deny the humanity of the unborn child and hide the truth from the light. A gruesome macabre industry has developed because of abortion – medical and pharmaceutical research and experimentation and the development of consumer products. It is the utilitarian use of people in a sophisticated enterprise, not visible to the human eye, that we must also expose, denounce, and end.

We also know that a human force alone will not cast out the darkness of abortion and its repulsive industry and sever the grip of the culture of death. To defeat evil and counteract the culture of death, we need to bend our knees in prayer, do penance, and offer reparation.

After much prayer and reflection and desire to bring greater attention to the plight of the unborn, HLI is inaugurating “A Day of Prayer and Reparation for the Murder and Abuse of Unborn Children.” This event will be held annually on the Feast of the Visitation of Our Lady, May 31. We humbly ask you and all of HLI’s global family to unite in prayer and participate in the Day of Reparation.

It includes the prayer in various languages. Please spread the prayer, inviting as many as possible to join, especially your pastors. Please fin attached the prayer is in PDF format, so that it can be printed and shared.

Human Life International

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK

cercate

seguite

Marco Tosatti

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: 31st may, abortion, prayer



Categoria: Generale