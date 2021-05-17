RVC comments on John Kerry’s strange visit to the Pope. Awaiting Biden…

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Romana Vulneratus Curia (RVC) saw and read an article that escaped me; he has commented on it and sent it all to me for your attention. His comment is obviously ironic and he takes a few liberties…Enjoy your reading…

Did You Know? Biden is a Christian Democrat and Kerry is a Jew Who Converted to Catholicism

RVC to Tosatti. I am attaching an article [from La Stampa, Saturday, May 15] about John Kerry’s visit to Bergoglio: “Kerry visits the Pope to Stop the Anti-Biden Front among Catholics.”

Since you are a Vaticanist who spent your life writing for La Stampa, I suppose that you were saddened to read the attached article. If you have not read it, please do so, and you will find that there are some points that the authors have touched on without understanding what they are talking about: communion, abortion, and exclusion from the Eucharist – first for Kerry, then for Biden.

Then they give us official confirmation that Biden is, on the personal level, opposed to abortion, but on the political level he cannot be, etc., etc.

Is Biden, the second US President to be a baptized Catholic, really a Christian Democrat? I though he was simply a Democrat (but in the end, what difference is there?).

The piece focuses on Kerry the Democrat, a Jewish man, the former Secretary of State under Obama, unemployed under Trump, now recycled with Biden as his international climate ambassador.

When Kerry goes to Rome to visit the Pope, he professes the Catholic faith (obviously happily divorced and remarried in conformity with the directives of the great Bergoglian encyclical Amoris Laetitia).

When he is in the United States, he reminds everyone of his Jewish origins, that his true name is John Kohn-Lowe, and that it was his grandfather who changed the family name to Kerry at the beginning of the 20th century (perhaps because there is an embarrassing disease by the name of Lowe-Kohn?).

Mr. Kerry (known as The Tall Man because he is 6’3”) is in Rome to convince the Draghi government to speed up the green transition and to immediately reduce global warming because “the survival of everyone is at risk” (not because of Covid but because of the use of air conditioners in the Palazzo Montecitorio, the Palazzo Chighi, and the Apostolic Palace – only the American Embassy on the Via Veneto has the right to be air-conditioned).

The article is poorly conceived and does not merit any comment in itself; its content lies in a message: “Listen Pope Bergoglio, tell your American Catholics not to bother President Biden on the topic of abortion, got it? Otherwise we will remove the support we have given you since 2013!”

In practice, dear Bergoglio, you are following the advice of Chelsea Clinton, who when she was invited to Rome to the Vatican by Cardinal Ravasi to talk about mind, soul, and body, sent a message of this sort: “I want to explain to Pope Bergoglio that it is not Christian to forbid abortion and to deny absolution and communion to those who have performed/supported it.”

Cardinal Burke, we trust in you!

RVC

