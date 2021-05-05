Appeal to Rome: Stop the Schism of the German Synodal Path.
Marco Tosatti
Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we gladly publish this appeal, born in Portugal, addressed to the leaders of the Catholic Church to prevent a new schism. If you are interested in subscribing to it, please send your name, profession, area of formation, city and country to this link. Happy reading and sharing.
– APPEAL –
Against the effort to destroy marriageby the german synodal path
5 May 2021
S. Pii V Papæ et Conf.
- The German Synodal Path, initiated in 2019, has been, during the past two years, fertile ground for the planning and subsequent homogenization of ideas and theories that are blatantly contrary to the immutable and perennial Magisterium of the Holy Catholic Church, founded by the Divine Savior on the solid rock of the Apostles (Mt 16:18). The errors being spread include the declared attack on the Priesthood, both by means of the effort to abolish eccelsiastical celibacy as well as imposing the ordination of women, and also the declared attack on Marriage, intentionally attacking the indissoluble union between a man and a woman and imposing and equating sodomitic unions with the love that Our Lord Jesus Christ has elevated to the dignity of a Sacarament.
- In this regard, the Catechism of the Catholic Church defines that “the matrimonial covenant, by which a man and a woman establish between themselves a partnership of the whole of life, is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of offspring” (1601).
- To the contrary, the German clergy, beginning with the hierarchy, with few exceptions, scandalously departing from the constant teaching of the Church, suggest, among other things, the demolition of Marriage, since they have announced that on 10 May there will be a day of “blessing” for all lovers, including, as expected, homosexual lovers, in clear contempt of the Responsum of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of 22 February 2021 to a dubium on the blessing of same-sex couples. In the Vatican document, published in many languages, one reads that “it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable ones, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” restating that “the Church […] does not and cannot bless sin.” It is reported that there are already more than 2500 priests, deacons, and other pastoral agents associated with this initiative, which demonstrates a manifest aversion to the Tradition of the Church and to the norms she stipulates.
- According to the Code of Canon Law, schism is defined as “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the members of the Church subject to him” (c. 751) thus incurring excommunication latae sententiae on all those who promote it. All this makes one think that the German Synodal Way is daily tending towards becoming a step towards declared schism and heresy.
- Concerned about this sad situation, we Pastors of the Catholic Church and faithful laity committed to the defense of the Truth of the Faith, ask the Holy Father to take the necessary measures to put an end to these drifts of the German Synodal Path and, if necessary, to apply the appropriate canonical sanctions against the promoters of this tremendous deviation from both doctrine and communion with the Keys of Peter.
- On the other hand, we call for the same day 10 May to be an international day of prayer and reparation for all the offenses and sacrilegious actions committed by the deviant Pastors of the German Church, asking for the recitation of the Litany of the Sacred Heart, in public or in private, and, when possible, that the Holy Mass pro remissione peccatorum be offered, as well as Holy Communion in reparation.
PRELATES
1. Cardinal Joseph Zen, Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong
2. Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Auxiliary Bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan
3. Bishop Marian Eleganti, Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Chur, Switzerland
PRIESTS
4. Fr Miguel Coelho, Archdiocese of Évora, Portugal
5. Fr José Andrade, Archdiocese of Braga, Portugal
6. Fr Duarte Sousa Lara, Diocese of Lamego, Portugal
7. Fr Manuel Vaz Patto, Diocese of Coimbra, Portugal
8. Fr Hélder Ruivo, Diocese of Aveiro, Portugal
9. Fr Armin Maria Kümin, Order of the Holy Cross, Portugal
10. Fr Manuel de Pina Pedro, Diocese of Leiria-Fátima, Portugal
11. Fr Gerald E. Murray, Archdiocese of New York, USA
12. Fr Tiago Ribeiro e Pinto, Diocese of Setúbal, Portugal
13. Fr Samuele Cecotti, Osservatorio Van Thuan sulla Dottrina Sociale della Chiesa, Diocese of Trieste, Italy
14. Fr António Alexandre de Oliveira, Diocese of Campo Limpo, Brazil
15. Fr Alfredo Maria Morselli, Archdiocese of Bologna, Italy
LAWYERS
16. Ives Gandra da Silva Martins, Lawyer, São Paulo, Brazil
17. Miguel da Costa Carvalho Vidigal, Lawyer, São Paulo, Brazil
18. Luís Filipe Esquível Freire de Andrade, Lawyer, Coimbra, Portugal
19. Carlos Vitor Santos Valiense, Lawyer, Bahia, Brazil
JOURNALISTS AND EDITORS
20. Marco Tosatti, Journalist, Rome, Italy
21. Fabio Scaffardi, Journalist, Florence, Italy
22. Eugene Rosenblum, Editor-in-Chief of Trailway, Russia
23. António Carlos de Azeredo, Editor, Porto, Portugal
24. José Barbosa Soares, Editorial Adviser, Porto, Portugal
HEALTH PROFESSIONALS
25. Teresa Kaufeler, Psychiatrist, Österreich, Austria
26. Joana Luísa Nigra de Castro e Sousa de Noronha, Doctor, Lisbon, Portugal
27. Nelson Machado da Silva Lima, Neurosurgeon Physician, Belém do Pará, Brazil
28. Maria Cabral Martins, Nurse, Master in Mental and Psychiatric Health at the Escola Superior de Enfermagem do Porto, Porto, Portugal
29. Elzbieta Agnieszka, Nurse, Rome, Italy
30. Salvador Olazabal, Psychologist, Faculdade de Psicologia e de Ciências da Educação da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal
31. Maria José Côrte-Real Freire de Andrade, Psychologist, Coimbra, Portugal
TEACHERS AND PROFESSIONALS
32. Armando Alexandre dos Santos, University Professor, Graduated in History and Philosophy, PhD from Universidad de Alicante, Piracicaba, Brazil
33. Michael Hesemann, Historian and author, Neuss, Germany
34. Stanislaw Strutynski, President of Una Voce Russia, Russia
35. Elena Mancini, Teacher, Linz, Austria
36. Ricardo Luiz Silveira da Costa, University Professor, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
37. Ibsen José Casas Noronha, University Professor, Coimbra, Portugal
38. Pedro Affonseca, President of Centro Dom Bosco and graduated in Law from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
39. Álvaro Mendes, Vice-President of the Dom Bosco Center and PhD in Economics from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
40. Bruno Mendes, Director-General of Centro Dom Bosco, PhD in Administration from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
41. Giuseppe Sorrentino, Retired Mathematics Teacher, Avezzano, Italy
42. Eduardo Almeida, Degree in History from the Faculdade de Letras da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal
43. João Augusto Lobato Rodrigues, Economist, Master in Regional Development and PhD student in Social Management, Belém do Pará, Brazil
44. Alexandra de Almeida Tété, Manager, Degree in International Relations, Porto, Portugal
45. Amadeu Fernandes, Mechanical Engineer, Viseu, Portugal
46. Corrado Gnerre, C3S National Guide, Benevento, Italy
47. Diogo de Campos, Translator, Viana do Castelo, Portugal
48. Luís Ferrand d’Almeida, Degree in Guide-Interpreter by the Instituto Superior de Novas Profissões, Viseu, Portugal
49. Maria da Graça Poças da Cruz Marcelino, BA in History from Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Viseu, Portugal
50. Maria do Carmo Olazabal, Biomedical Engineer, Faculdade de Engenharia da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal
51. Maria Francisca Gomes, Multimedia Designer, Faculdade de Belas-Artes da Universidade de Lisboa, Porto, Portugal
52. Paula Andrea Caluff Rodrigues, Architect, Master in Cultural Heritage and PhD student in Communication, Language and Culture, Belém do Pará, Brazil
53. Pedro Sinde, Librarian, Degree in Philosophy from the Faculdade de Letras da Universidade do Porto, Mirandela, Portugal
54. Miguel Lançós de Sottomayor, Navy Officer, Lisbon, Portugal
55. Lara Enge Maggione, Agronomist, Lisbon, Portugal
56. Nicolau Pinto Coelho, Degree in Architecture from the Faculdade de Arquitectura da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal
57. Barbara Lambiase, Graphics, Diploma in Media, Munich, Germany
58. Giuseppina Nigro, Retired, Rome, Italy
59. Giovanna Ruggeri, Housewife, Lumezzane, Italy
60. Alessandra Perfetti, Unemployed, Degree in Philosophy from Università degli Studi di Milano and degree in Clinical Psychology from Università degli Studi di Torino, Macerata, Italy
61. Enrico Donà, Father of 4, Innsbruck, Austria
62. Elena Martinz, Mother of 4, Innsbruck, Austria
63. Mauro Reginato, Father of 2, Innsbruck, Austria
64. Martina Pappagallo, Mother of 2, Innsbruck, Austria
65. Günther Hofer, Father of 2, Innsbruck, Austria
66. Federica Sparpaglia, Mother of 2, Innsbruck, Austria
67. Maurizio Seghieri, Father of 2, Montecatini Terme, Pistoia, Italy
68. Irene Ibellani, Mother of 2, Montecatini Terme, Pistoia, Italy
STUDENTS
69. Afonso de Almeida Tété Machado, Medical Student at the Instituto de Ciências Biomédicas Abel Salazar, Porto, Portugal
70. Francisco José Ferrand d’Almeida, University Student, Viseu, Portugal
71. Henrique José Ferrand d’Almeida, University Student, Viseu, Portugal
72. Camila Caluff Rodrigues de Lima, Law Student, Belém do Pará, Brazil
