Le Minacce Mafiose della World Athletics all’Italia e ad Alex Schwazer. Una Vergogna.

Marco Tosatti

Cari amici di Stilum Curiae, il generale Piero Laporta ci ha mandato la traduzione inglese di questo articolo di Renato Farina in difesa dei diritti del marciatore italiano Alex Schwazer, che pubblichiamo con il consenso dell’autore. In calce trovate la versione originale. Buona lettura.

§§§

Dear Marco,

this article, witten by Renato Farina and published by Libero Italian newspaper, explains better than a thousand treatises on the sociology of politics how Italy is plunging down. Needless to say, the article was published three days ago and no one talks about it and no political authorities have done nothing.

Piero Laporta

***

By Renato Farina

The Alex Schwazer case. World Athletics, the FIFA of athletics, in the person of its president Sebastian Coe, replied to the request for justice for the Italian marcher with an arrogant and “blackmail-type” attack on our country. He has not only humiliated, by threatening him, an Italian citizen who is trying to assert his rights, which would be enough to force our institutions to protect him from foreign abuses. Sir Coe, once a middle distance giant and now a champion of mud-throwing and launching the mafia allusion, has gone further. He ordered a sovereign state to comply with the provisions of the Sports Arbitration Court (TAS), and that no one dare rely on the findings of the investigations sealed within the sentence. The English baronet uses the plural, but it is not a habit of superiority: he claims to speak on behalf of the sports judges, whom he also helped to elect, and now, instead of responding to the merits of the accusations, he enunciates a dogma:” We cannot accept non-existent theories of manipulation.” It doesn’t stop there. It makes it clear that if the CONI and the Italian Athletics Federation (FIDAL), in the persons of its presidents Giovanni Malagò and Stefano Mei, were supporters of Schwazer’s requests, it would turn bad for them. Woe to those who try to “weaken or have the disqualification of TAS annulled”. He says: “I don’t want Italian field athletics to be contaminated”.

Why this indecent aggressivity? Obvious. For once, the Italian public opinion has not left a fellow citizen alone in the jaws of a very strong and rogue power. Let’s summarize. The Gup of Bolzano, Walter Pelino, established on February 18th that the disqualification for doping of the Olympic marching champion is the result of “false ideology” and “procedural fraud”. The 87 pages of the motivations are public (they can be consulted, edited by Nando Sanvito, on ilsussidiario.net). They have the advantage of a dramatic clarity in highlighting it was not a judicial error, but a real malice perpetrated inside an omnipotent organization (the Wada, world anti-doping agency) against those who tried to recover the lost dignity after a mistake of youth paid dearly. One sentence among all: “urine samples altered in order to be found positive”. As long as the issue remained within the sealed area of internal affairs, everything seemed controllable. There had been a statement in which in an impersonal way an announcement from World Athletics, the FIFA of athletics, made it known that “Mr. Schwazer will not be able to participate in international competitions until 2024”, that is the natural end of the 8-year disqualification. And that the sentence is final. Then it happened that at the San Remo festival the case became a national flag. At this point, here’s the intimidating cannonade.

We have the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, multiple Olympic fencing champion. May she pierce Coe. It is true that governments must not interfere in sports disputes. But the leaders of sport cannot trample on an Italian citizen with impunity and above all the independent branch of a sovereign state, such as its judicial branch. It is surprising that the Superior Council of the Judiciary did not open “a file for the protection” of Dr. Walter Pelino, for the purpose of protecting a magistrate in the exercise of his constitutional functions, by an external power.

Will something happen? Does our great Valentina Vezzali plan to move? And will the national association of magistrates remain silent? For once, a certain national unity among the three powers of the state would be needed. It is not only a matter of principle, but also there is the destiny of a good young man murdered by a handful of rascals covered by mafia bosses.

Exaggerations? Sport is not the futile corner of geopolitics; a country rises and falls in international hierarchies, and measures its ability to assert its general interests, depending on how it loses or wins not only on the fields and slopes of friendly strife, but where the battle is for the right to participate as equals. Safeguarding the national honor will raise the morale of the people, as well as that of the blond marcher.

***

Caro Marco,

questo articolo, pubblicato da Renato Farina, sul quotidiano Libero, spiega più di mille trattati di sociologia della politica come l’Italia stia precipitando in basso. Superfluo aggiungere che l’articolo è stato pubblicato tre giorni fa e nessuno ne parla e nessuna autorità politica si è mossa.

Piero Laporta

di Renato Farina

Caso Alex Schwazer. La World Athletics, la Fifa dell’atletica, nella persona del suo presidente Sebastian Coe, ha replicato alla richiesta di giustizia del marciatore azzurro con un attacco arrogante e ricattatorio al nostro Paese. Non ha soltanto umiliato, minacciandolo, un cittadino italiano che cerca di far valere i suoi diritti, la qual cosa basterebbe a obbligare le nostre istituzioni a tutelarlo dai soprusi stranieri. Sir Coe, in passato gigante del mezzofondo e ora campione di getto del fango e lancio dell’allusione mafiosa, è andato più in là. Ha intimato a uno Stato sovrano di adeguarsi a quanto stabilito dal Tribunale arbitrale sportivo (Tas), e che nessuno osi far valere quanto emerso dalle indagini sigillate nella sentenza.

Il baronetto inglese usa il plurale, ma non è un vezzo di superiorità: pretende di parlare a nome dei giudici sportivi, che lui pure ha contribuito ad eleggere, ed ora invece di rispondere nel merito delle accuse, enuncia un dogma: “Non possiamo accettare teorie di manipolazione inesistenti”. Non si ferma lì. Fa capire che se il Coni e la Federazione italiana di atletica leggera (Fidal), nelle persone dei suoi presidenti Giovanni Malagò e Stefano Mei, si facessero sostenitori delle richieste di Schwazer, mal gliene incoglierebbe. Guai a chi provi ad “indebolire o far annullare” la sentenza di squalifica del Tas. Dice: “Non voglio che l’atletica leggera italiana venga contaminata”.

Perché questa indecente aggressività? Ovvio. Per una volta l’opinione pubblica italiana non ha lasciato solo un concittadino tra le ganasce di un potere fortissimo e canagliesco. Riepiloghiamo. Il Gup di Bolzano, Walter Pelino, il 18 febbraio ha stabilito che la squalifica per doping del campione olimpico di marcia è esito di “falso ideologico” e “frode processuale”. Le 87 pagine delle motivazioni sono pubbliche (le si può consultare, a cura di Nando Sanvito, su ilsussidiario.net). Hanno il pregio di una chiarezza drammatica nell’evidenziare non fu un errore giudiziario, ma un vero e proprio dolo perpetrato nel seno di un’organizzazione onnipotente (la Wada, agenzia mondiale antidoping) contro chi cercava di recuperare la dignità perduta dopo uno sbaglio di gioventù pagato salato. Una frase tra tutte: “campioni di urina alterati allo scopo di risultare positivi”. Finché la questione è rimasta nell’ambito sigillato delle questioni interne tutto sembrava controllabile. C’era stato un comunicato in cui in modo impersonale un comunicato della World Athletics, la Fifa dell’atletica, faceva sapere che “il signor Schwazer non potrà partecipare a competizioni internazionali fino al 2024”, cioè il naturale termine della squalifica di 8 anni. E che la sentenza è inappellabile. Poi è accaduto che al festival di Sanremo il caso è diventato una bandiera nazionale. A questo punto, ecco il cannoneggiamento intimidatorio.

Abbiamo la sottosegretaria allo Sport, Valentina Vezzali, pluri campionessa olimpica di scherma. Infilzi Coe. Vero è che i governi non debbono interferire nelle controversie sportive. Ma i caporioni dello sport non possono impunemente calpestare un cittadino italiano e soprattutto il potere indipendente di uno Stato sovrano, qual è la magistratura. Stupisce che il Consiglio superiore della magistratura non abbia aperto “un fascicolo a tutela” del dottor Walter Pelino, come si dice, per proteggerlo dall’aggressione a un magistrato nell’esercizio delle sue funzioni costituzionali da parte di un potere esterno.

Accadrà qualcosa? Pensa di muoversi la nostra grande Valentina Vezzali? E L’associazione nazionale magistrati tacerà? Per una volta sarebbe necessaria una certa unità nazionale tra i tre poteri dello Stato. Non è soltanto una questione di principio, ci sono di mezzo i destini di un bravo ragazzo assassinato da un manipolo di mascalzoni coperti da mamma-santissimi.

Esagerazioni? Lo sport non è l’angolo futile della geopolitica.Un Paese sale e scende nelle gerarchie internazionali, e misura la propria capacità di far valere i suoi interessi generali, a seconda di come perde o vince non solo sui campi e sulle piste, ma dove la battaglia è per il diritto di partecipare alla pari. Salvaguardare l’onor patrio tirerà su il morale del popolo, oltre che del biondo marciatore.

§§§

