On The Papal Plane: Asking the Pope Questions Is Not Allowed Il Sismografo.

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, it seems of interest to us to reprint this article from Il Sismografo, which certainly cannot be accused of being a critical voice towards Pope Bergoglio, for those of you who may not have seen it. We do not want to add any comment, because it would be too easy. Enjoy the reflection.

§§§

(L.B. – R.D., for “Il sismografo”) Last Monday, after 15 months, Pope Francis, at the end of his Apostolic Pilgrimage to Iraq, which was beautiful, full of very current and pressing meaning, gestures and teachings, met with 75 accredited journalists to give world media coverage to this relevant event which has been awaited ever since Saint John Paul II launched the plan in 2000: he wanted to be the first Bishop of Rome to set foot in the land of our common father Abraham, the historical foundation of the religions that are called monotheistic and Abrahamic. After 21 years, Pope Francis has achieved the desire of Pope Wojtyla, and he spoke at length for 45 minutes with the journalists on the plane that was bringing him back to Italy ( Video Vatican News – Youtube ). After a brief introduction, the Pope replied to eight questions, all focused on the journey he had just completed. [1]

At a certain point, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said according to the text: “The last (question) is from Catherine Laurence Marciano, AFP.” Then, after his eighth answer, the Holy Father concluded by saying: “I wish you a good end of the trip and I ask you to pray for me because I need it. Thank you!” ( Full Transciption of the press conference )

Thus, there were many topics on which the Pope did not give any response or make any reflection, such as for example the cases of Cardinals Becciu and Comastri, Father Enzo Bianchi, the new Apostolic Constitution that was in preparation for over five years, the latest reforms announced with the Motu Proprio, etc. This was not – as many say – due to a lack of imagination or curiosity or due to the apathy of the journalists on board the plane. The five linguistic groups had prepared and submitted their ten questions, two per group, and they were told: the first round of questions must concern only the present trip and then, in the second round, other questions may be asked. These “other” questions touched on themes like Biden and the Vatican, the Becciu affair, the mess of the Fabbrica di San Pietro and the situation of Cardinal Comastri, the long-term freezing out of the Prefect of the Papal Household, Abp. Georg Ganswein, the new Apostolic Constitution, and the Council of Cardinals, etc., etc.

Why did the Pope end the press conference after the eighth question, leaving out many important questions about which the Catholic hierarchy and Catholics in general desire clarity and transparency?

Simply because the Pope wanted to respond only to certain questions. This is his right, just as it is also a right for Catholics to always know the truth about their Church, the truth that will help put an end to the chatter that lately has reached unheard of and insidious levels.

***

[1] Meeting with journalists

Brief introduction of the Pope

Questions from:

1. Imad Abdul Karim Atrach (Sky News Arabia)

2. Johannes Claus Neudecker (German press agency DPA)

3. Eva Maria Fernández Huescar (Cadena Cope 31H)

4. Aaron Patrick Harlan (The Washington Post)

5. Philippine de Saint Pierre (M.C. KTO)

6. Stefania Falasca (Avvenire)

7. Sylwia Wysocka (PAP – Polska Agencja Prasowa)

8. Catherine Laurence Marciano (AFP)

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK

cercate

seguite

Marco Tosatti

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: journalists, papal plane, sismografo



Categoria: Generale