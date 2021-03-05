Defending the Faith Against Present Heresies. A New Book from Arouca

such as the admission of public adulterers to the sacraments and the condemnation of capital punishment; others implicitly or infor- mally, such as the legitimation of sodomy; and, finally, others such as the ordination of women and the abolition of clerical celibacy, for which the discussion has resumed as if the definitive acts of the Magisterium had no value. This demonstrates, if proof were needed, that the infallible Magisterium of the Church is not seen as having the authority that seems instead to apply absolutely to the controversial documents of the so-called “Conciliar Magisterium.”

In this race towards the abyss, we are faced with what social psychology calls “cognitive dissonance,” i.e., the tension or dis-comfort we feel when faced with two opposing and incompatible ideas. The American social psychologist Leon Festinger (1919–1989) demonstrated that such discomfort leads us to process these beliefs in three ways, in order to reduce the psychological incongruity that this dissonance causes: we change our attitude, change the context, or change behavior.

This phenomenon is also evident in the religious sphere, starting with the Council, which for the first time in the Church’s history introduced elements into doctrine, morals, and the liturgy that were objectively discordant, or at least deliberately highly ambigu- ous, with respect to what the Magisterium had always taught. These elements—an ecumenism in contradiction with the uniqueness of the one true Religion, the theorization of the secular nature of the State in contradiction with the Social Kingship of Christ, col- legiality and synodality in contradiction with the hierarchical and monarchical structure of the Church, the common priesthood of the faithful in contradiction with the ordained ministerial priest- hood, the imposition of Communion in the hand in contradiction with faith in the Real Presence, etc.—have almost instinctively led the faithful to come up with solutions to reduce this cognitive dissonance. This happened—to a much greater extent, yet in a perfectly consistent manner—after the abdication of Benedict XVI and the election of his successor.

On the one hand, as Catholics we believe that the Holy Spirit guarantees the Supreme Pontiff a special assistance, which is expressed in infallibility when, as supreme Pastor of the universal Church, he defines a truth concerning faith or morals and teaches that it is to be believed with religious assent by all the faithful. On the other hand, as people endowed with reason, we note that the holder of the papacy uses his authority for a purpose opposite to that which legitimizes it and for which the special assistance of the Paraclete is guaranteed. The dissonance consists in not being able to explain two opposing and divergent representations—a dissonance the layman tends to eliminate or reduce because it undermines his certainties. Thus, not being able to admit that the pope can assert heresies, the layman is inclined to deny that they are heresies in the name of a changed understanding of doctrine (thus adapting his attitude); to reduce the gravity of the heresy, for example by distinguishing between material and formal heresies (changing the context); or to deny that Bergoglio is pope and that obedience is due to him (changing his behavior).