RVC. Bianchi, the Pope, the Pyramid of Astana. But isn’t it a Masonic Symbol?

Marco Tosatti

Dear Readers of Stilum Curiae, Romana Vulneratus Curia (RVC to his friends and to his enemies) has sent us a very short post after reading in Repubblica the column of Enzo Bianchi, the founder of the Bose monastic community. To this we would like to add a suggestion for reading: the article of Franca Giansoldati in Il Messaggero, which tells us about the satisfaction of certain circles towards Pope Bergoglio. Something of which Stilum Curiae had noticed a long time ago. Here is the link.

§§§

The pyramid of Enzo Bianchi.

Enzo Bianchi writes today in his column in Repubblica a little article called “The Journey of the Church,” referring to the path of synodality started by Pope Francis.

It is a path that starts from the bottom to go upwards.

This synodality is represented by the inverted pyramid, where the people of God are at the top, and at the bottom are the bishops and the Pope at their service.

All that is missing is the slogan “To serve the people” as is written in the symbol of the Leninist-Marxist party.

Bergoglio had already anticipated this image on October 17, 2015 (attention: October 17, the October Revolution), in his memorable speech on synodality.

The pyramid is a Masonic symbol; it represents the stairway to heaven. It is the geometric figure of perfection and knowledge, a catalyst of energy.

It has been announced that this year Pope Francis will go to the Congress of Religious Leaders which will be held in the pyramid of Astana, in Kazakhstan.

Amen.

RVC

§§§

Tag: astana, bianchi, freemason, pyramid



Categoria: Generale