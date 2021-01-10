The Media’s Shameful Lies about January 6. A Witness Tells.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, the attacks on freedom of information and the effort to spread lies by the mass media linked to progressivist power groups in the United States and Italy are now in a frightening crescendo. For this reason it seems important to us to share with you a video interview that Riccardo Cascioli, editor of La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, did with a professor of Saint John University, John Rao, who was present in the crowd on January 6 in Washington. We have transcribed several sections of his interview, which we recommend you to listen to in its entirety.

§§§

§§§

“I was never in a crowd as big as that day there, mostly made up of entire families, normal people, many Chinese Americans, terrified by what has happened in China and not wanting to see Chinese influence in the US increase. Catholics, Protestants, Orthodox Jews. Rudy Giuliani and Trump spoke, and Trump’s speech was for the most part a list of all the frauds that have been carried out. At the end he said to go to the Capitol to show the Congressmen that there are many Americans who no longer have faith in their institutions: he never said anything about entering [the Capitol], onl [the Capitol], only to go there and be present.

“After an explosion of tear gas, I saw the police open the barricade in order to let people enter. A crowd continued that climbed up there. From that point I cannot say exactly what happened, I never heard the phones of the people around me, and I saw a video of our friends who were trying to pull members of Antifa who were mixed among the crowd down from the windows. Individual people have put videos of this on the web.

“Antifa: people have discovered and placed on the Internet messages sent from their heads to explain what to do to enter the crowd and exploit it for their purposes.”

§§§

There are at least two elements in this story to emphasize. First, as Professor Rao states, the infiltration of professional provocateurs like Antifa is obvious, who have rioted in American cities in the last few months, who are tied to and protected by both American and foreign progressives. The photos published here above are one example. On the other hand, those who have experience, like this writer, of the public demonstrations of the 60’s and 70’s, know very well that the risk of violent infiltration was always present. There was always some particularly “tough” group that sought to take the lead of the march and bring about a clash. And it was no coincidence that in the most organized demonstrations it was the police who had the task of expelling the provocateurs and infiltrators and keeping them under control. Antifa and their puppeteers have learned their lesson well.

The second element is the shameful way in which the mainstream media, both in the US and here [in Italy], which is obviously in the hands of progressive-globalists-New World Order powers (and this is nothing new), have completelyswallowed the story of Trump as the “coup leader” and have recycled it back to us without even watering it down a tiny bit, laying responsibility for the assault at his feet. And they are using this rather infamous lie as a pretext to silence him on social media.

From thegatewaypundit we have this news:

“Google has removed Parler from its app store after the news that President Donald Trump had created an account on its platform.

First, they banned President Trump from Twitter, then they banned the platform on which he was trying to transfer to.

According to Google Play, more than five million people had already installed the Parler app on Android.

Let’s be clear, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Instagram were all used to track and carry out the terrorist assaults made by Black Lives Matter on American cities last year. None of them was ever penalized.

Democratic politicians also supported, excused, and fueled the unrest, without any censoring by those platforms.

Apple also threatened to ban the app if they do not comply with the moderation rules within 24 hours.

Big Tech is officially waging war on the President of the United States and his supporters.”

***

But the attempts at infiltration are not limited to demonstrations. Read this message from the president of Gab, an excellent free platform , mostly in English, which we recommend that you subscribe to, especially looking to the future:

“In the last few weeks I have openly warned the Gab community to be on the lookout for fedposters and threats or encouragement to violence on Gab. This PSYOP campaign began at the beginning of December, with new accounts popping up out of nowhere and making threats of violence. We have zero tolerance for this behavior, and it is absolutely not about free speech.

This was always our policy. We have thousands of longtime volunteers, clients, and members of the community who have helped us to stamp out this PSYOP campaign in the last few weeks and to tear off its mask. After this past week, the motive for this PSYOP campaign is now clear: to dismantle the alternative-tech platforms by framing them for the protests of January 6 that ended with the killing of an unarmed woman by the police.

Almost immediately after the police permitted demonstrators to enter the Capitol, the New York Times began to report without any foundation that this protest had been organized on alt-tech sites, and in particular on Gab, without offering any proof, screenshots, user names, or any evidence in support of these unfounded affirmations. I recorded a video showing how all this unfolded. I hope that you will take a little time to watch it and discover how the CIA Mockingbird Media complex works. The way in which we fight is with the truth and speaking truth to their power, which is rapidly vanishing.

God bless you and God bless America

Andrea Torba

CEO, Gab.com

There is nothing extraordinary in the fact that a newspaper like the New York Times, which has always been an expression of the progressive financial elites, Masonic and otherwise, is participating in a campaign of lies and defamation; the same thing happens in Italy with the major newspapers. We have read in one of them that Trump being banned from social media is the highest expression of democracy! Even in the times of Stalin and Pol Pot one could not read such rubbish without laughing. But this gives us the measure of the times that await us, which will be neither simple nor easy.

§§§

