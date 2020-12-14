Nobile: It’s Time To Answer In Kind, And Say It Clearly: Satanists.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Agostino Nobile has sent us a reflection that we found particularly sharp and cutting; and very appropriate to the times we are living and to those – no better, unfortunately – that we are preparing to live. A reflection that should give us strength and determination in our daily battles. Happy reading.

SATANISTS

It is well known that those who do not follow the mindset of the managers of media, are often attacked, by using derogatory titles – fascist, reactionary conservative, behind the times. These might seem trivial words, but they succeed in intimidating many individuals. It is a technique which rarely fails. It does not matter whether the accused really is a fascist or not. This method places the speaker in the position of being forced to defend himself. Therefore any constructive speech is halted and the speaker becomes distracted from calmly expressing his thoughts. It can happen that the speaker then loses his temper and starts to argue with the slanderous accuser who is mocking him. This causes him to lose credibility. It is similar to Cassius Clay in the ring, when he provoked a challenger by repeatedly telling him he was bedding his wife. The man became nervous, lost control and was subsequently knocked out.

Usually the accuser is a member of the vast section of individuals nowadays, who consider honesty, dignity and respect the most dangerous obstacles to their goals. We are talking about the worst secimens of humanity in existence. Even non believers have to accept that some humans have evil inside them. No religion or humanist philosophy considers slanderers or profiteers as worthwhile models to emulate.

Satan is considered in the Bible as the Father of lies. This dark figure attempts to obtain consent from the one and only creature to whom God has given freedom. Satan is capable of slandering to the point of condemning innocent people to death, in order to achieve his aims. His hatred for humans has no limit. He enjoys seeing honest people slandered and martyred. He enjoys watching millions of souls persecuted for their faith. He enjoys seeing millions of humans reduced to animals, or worse.

Whoever follows Satan, whether consciously or not, is a Satanist. There is no divide between Catholics, Democrats, Fascists, Moderates, Communists etc. There are those who respect life and those who hate life, that is all. There are Christians and satanists.

Those who accept laws against life, persecute the weak and corrupt children are Satanists. Any man who lives amongst the shadows, the liar, those lacking honesty, the slanderer are all Satanists.

Who live under the black wings of Satan, often present themselves as supporters or advocates of freedom and the rights of the weak. Yet in reality, the Satanist aims to weaken everyone, in order to humiliate and control them.

Satan’s lackeys need to be held to account. They need to be confronted face to face. When they say “fascist, troglodyte “ etc we need to respond “Satanist”.

The Satanist represents the most abhorrent and treacherous creature in creation. He is vile, an egocentric boaster and a most dangerous slanderer who holds himself up as the only promoter of the truth. In reality, he is a flatterer, a charlatan, an evil imposter, a destroyer of lives, a murderer.

Agostino Nobile

