Msgr. X: Scalfari Wants to Defend the Pope, But He Forgets Why

Marco Tosatti

For the third day in a row Msgr. X bought and read Repubblica. But this time there was a reason…which he himself has written to tell us. Enjoy your reading!

§§§

Repubblica: “Why Defend Pope Francis” by Eugenio Scalfari – But he doesn’t say why.

Dear Tosatti, I sacrificed myself. I bought Repubblica and read it. But I found no Scalfarian explanation as to why he defends Pope Francis.

If you ask me, Scalfari started to write and then he forgot what he wanted to say. He begins by exalting Bergoglio’s international prestige and even suggests that it is Bergoglio who gives value to the Jesuits. But he does not explain why he should be defended, apart from the fact that he is his friend.

A bit further on he grants us a more realistic hypothesis: we should defend Bergoglio because he is supporting religious syncretism, because he is proposing one single god, above all a non-Christian one (Pachamama?).

But he has been saying this for years. Then Scafari “loses his way” a bit and explains that we should also support him because, thanks to Covid, poor Pope Francis can no longer travel wherever he likes (“he is forced to stay in the papal apartments”).

I asked myself why they are letting poor Eugenio write again. Is it out of respect or deceitfulness?

The venerable age of Repubblica’s founder should merit respect – but also from Repubblica, no?

Publishing an article without rhyme or reason that seems to be written by a person suffering from the problems of senility and age seems to me to be an implicit separation between the new Repubblica and its old and battered founder, who wants to defend Pope Francis but has forgotten why. How dramatic.

From the title of the article, I was expecting something quite different, along the lines of “we must defend Pope Francis from more enemies,” who are not the usual four old scorned traditionalists “with dentures;” they are quite different.

We have understood well that Xi Jinping does not appreciate him and is using him. We know that Biden is working on an economic growth policy that disavows that of the “Economy of Francesco.” Merkel and Macron ignore him; why, they don’t even take him into consideration.

The Jewish world does not love him; nor even the Islamic world, despite his efforts to ingratiate himself with them.

Not even the Jesuits appreciate him. Probably the only ones who still support him are his Freemason brothers. But these are of the “use and then dispose of” sort…

§§§

