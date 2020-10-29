MSGR. X. CARDINAL CANTALAMESSA? I HOPE HE WILL NOT ACCEPT.

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, among the new cardinals is Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the Preacher of the Papal Household for the last 40 years. Msgr. X knows him well, and has sent us this reflection. Happy reading!

Dear Tosatti,

Father Raniero Cantalamessa, age 85, is one of the 13 Cardinals who will be created in the Consistory of November 28 by Bergoglio. Father Cantalamessa is a Capuchin Franciscan who was the professor of the history of Christianity at the Catholic University of Milan. For 40 years now, since 1980, he has been the Preacher of the Papal Household. Saint John Paul II chose him, Benedict XVI confirmed him, and Bergoglio has “transformed” him.

Father Cantalamessa is an example, worthy of reflection, of how Bergoglio can transform a holy and proper man into a holy man who makes surprising declarations.

Father Cantalamessa wrote a work in praise of Mary the Mother of God, which he called “Mary, A Mirror for the Church”; in 1997, he wrote a sublime theological work exalting the Holy Spirit commenting on the Veni Creator.

He is person who is charismatic, charming, and attractive.

Then, in 2015, with Bergoglio as pope, in his third Advent sermon for the Roman Curia, hoping for a rapprochement between Catholics and Protestants, he explained that one of the obstacles is our “reckless” devotion to the Virgin.

He literally said that it was necessary to take another path: “Such a path passes by way of a sincere recognition on the part of us Catholics of the fact that often, especially in the last few centuries, we have contributed to making Mary inacceptable to our Protestant brothers, honoring her in a way that is at times exaggerated and reckless and above all not situating such devotion within a very clear Biblical framework that would show her subordinate role with respect to the Word of God, the Holy Spirit, and Jesus himself.”

This is consistent with Bergoglio’s considerations on the Blessed Mother (“she was not born a saint, she was a disciple, etc.”)

Personally knowing Father Raniero, reading what was reported, I was surprised, then indignant, and then sadness prevailed.

He would never have said this with John Paul II or Benedict XVI, never.

Also because I am certain that he thinks the contrary, that is, that Our Lady has not been honored or listened to enough.

Reading that he will be made a Cardinal, I have struggled to mortify my consequent thoughts about him.

Did Bergoglio know how to transform a saint? This is the question I am asking myself. Needless to say, I ask you to pray for Father Cantalamessa, and to pray also that he rejects the nomination.

Msgr X

