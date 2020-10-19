CEI BIBLE. IS JESUS “EQUAL” TO GOD OR JUST “LIKE GOD”

Marco Tosatti

Dear Readers of Stilum Curiae, a few days ago we received this letter; and well aware of our inadequacy, before we published it we wanted to have the opinion of an expert. The expert has confirmed the essence of what is denounced by this “Biblical Investigator” who wrote to us. Enjoy your reading.

Hello Doctor Tosatti. Permit me to contribute to your most interesting blog with a discovery that deeply destabilized me. I believe that I have now understood the purpose of the new Biblical translation undertaken by the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) in 2008.

I have always asked myself: why a new translation? What need was there for one?

The one from 1974 was close enough to the original text.

Why change it? After you read what I write here, you also will understand better.

At its root, the only intention was to completely eradicate the Divinity of Jesus Christ from the Biblical text, to pass him off as one among many. Yes, a person who said and did a great things.

But not saying that he is God! The greatest blasphemy!

I will not dwell on it, and I will seek to make my discovery understandable to everyone. I am a scholar of Biblical Greek, so when my ears pick up off-key notes in the new translation, I immediately go to the original text.

Well, on September 14, the Feast of the Holy Cross, the Letter of Saint Paul the Apostle to Philippians 2:6-11 is proclaimed as the second reading.

It is a marvelous Christological hymn, which greatly exalts the Divinity of Christ.

In the old translation from 1974 we read in verse 6: “Christ Jesus […] did not consider his equality with God a jealous treasure.”

In the new translation from 2008 we read instead: “Christ Jesus […] did not consider it a privilege to be like God.”

The difference is massive. It is one thing to say “his equality with God” and quite another to say “to be like God.”

If I, for example, want to be “like Superman” this means that Superman and I are different and I would like to be like him. But I am not him.

To be “equal to God” is clearly different from being “like God.”

It is a blasphemy without precedent.

Looking at the original text, we have in Greek: ““to einai isa..” – which if we translate literally means “to be equal to God” (isa – equal).

In the Vulgate we have “est esse se aequalem Deo” , (aequalem – equal).

Where then did this “like” come from?

It was invented from scratch.

So there are two possibilities: either whoever translated for the CEI in 2008 is incapable (blessed ignorance) or the intention is to permanently remove the Divinity of Jesus Christ from the texts.

I opt for the latter. What do you think?

Thank you for your hospitality on your blog.

Greetings.

And for those who are interested in this topic, I direct you to an article from some time ago that I found at La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, which seems to me to add elements of interest and knowledge to this discussion. We are publishing a brief excerpt here below, leaving the complete reading to you.

But when will this work ever have an end? And then should we not perhaps stick to the text that the Church has offered us for centuries as inerrant Sacred Scripture, following the indications of the Magisterium itself? Why deviate from it, confusing the faithful, confusing them even in those few fundamental prayers that they have learned since childhood and that in many cases remain their only link with the Christian faith, the one thing capable of saving their soul? And will we put all this at risk solely for the sake of an itch for novelty, without any solid basis either in the Magisterium or in science?

Sandro Carbone

(Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino)

