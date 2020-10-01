BIG SHOT: THE RICH POPE IN A CHURCH THAT IS EVER POORER

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, Big Shot has uncovered a delicious piece of news. That is, he simply read it in La Repubblica; but with his usual acumen, he immediately noted its importance in today’s panorama of the Church in which the principal argument now appears to be – in addition to migrants and ecology – money. I recall that John Paul II, when he died, left much less, only a few things. And if I do not remember wrongly, in his life he never had a bank account, not even as pope. Different times, different popes…

A RICH POPE IN A CHURCH THAT IS EVER POORER

Bergoglio’s “black” funds?

This time the Pope’s newspaper, La REPUBBLICA, perhaps without realizing it, got a big story.

In its anxiety to support and defend the poor pope – a meek, patient, merciful sparrow, innocent of everything, surrounded by vultures who deceive, betray, circumvent, exploit, etc. – it has caused him no little damage by a slip worthy of the most sophisticated experts of religious hermeneutics.

The four-column headline on the front page reads: “HERE’S HOW THE POPE’S MONEY WAS STOLEN” with the subtitle: “They even withdrew 20 million pounds from the Pope’s confidential account.”

We can’t believe it! Does the Pope have a confidential account?

An account of 20 million pounds? (20 million pounds, that’s over 25 million US dollars).

But this would mean that the pauperist, egalitarian, immigrationist, ecologist pope is actually quite rich!

And where did all these pounds come from? And what are they for? And how it is that a Pope has a “confidential” account? In sterling, no less.

Wow, I said to myself, the Pope makes quite a lot, unlike the president of the INPS [Italian social security system].

But why in sterling? Is his salary paid by Queen Elizabeth II? How many suspects – mamma mia! – thanks to these real estate deals done in London…

When, it is said, John Paul II financially supported Solidarity, he did not do it with a confidential account…

But do you see that these “black funds” of Bergoglio (deposited in a tax haven “alla carbonara e alla amatriciana”) are in pounds because he does not trust the euro and the dollar?

I would also like to point out that Repubblica’s curious, disturbing, and morbid concern to protect Pope Bergoglio weakens the figure of the Pope of the Holy Roman Catholic Apostolic Church.

But did they just fall for it by mistake or did they do it on purpose? Do you see that Repubblica simulates support for Bergoglio in order to destroy the pope and the papacy? Poor thing, Rafael Brotero will now write, his friend Scalfari also cheated him.

By continually explaining that Bergoglio has been cheated and continuously circumvented in all of his actions by a band of criminals, for well over seven years, Repubblica seems to be defending Bergoglio, but it actually makes the figure of the pope lose credibility, if he has let himself be fooled by everyone, including his friends, for the last seven years. And all this in a church made up of scammers, criminals, and company. Disturbing, isn’t it?

By saying that they stole 20 million pounds from him, Repubblica seems to be affirming that there are thieves around him, but also that he was guarding a treasure, keeping 20 million pounds in one of his confidential accounts….

While the “extremely clerical” Repubblica headlines its exhilarating defense of Bergoglio in four columns on the front page, plus the next two entire pages (“The sack of the Vatican. The Pope’s account was also emptied”), the more secular – and more disillusioned with Bergoglio – Corriere della Sera, instead concerns itself with the real issues of the country (“The industrialists are pressing Conte”), relegating the financial soap operas of Bergoglio, Becciu, and co. to the internal news pages (p. 24).

Readers of Corriere are interested more in poor Italy and poor Italians, instead of the rich Pope in a poor Church – who curiously seems to be of interest only to Repubblica.

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA

stilumcuriae

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: becciu, john paul II, pell, pope, scandal



Categoria: Pezzo Grosso