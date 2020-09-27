BIG SHOT. THE POPE SACRIFICES BECCIU TO HAVE THE CHURCH IN DEFAULT

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, “Big Shot” has reflected on the Becciu affair, and after reading what the mainstream newspapers are saying, in particular Repubblica, he has drawn some conclusions using impeccable logic. Enjoy your reading!

§§§

Dear Tosatti, I need only a couple of lines to comment on the Becciu affair, after reading the newspapers.

The Becciu affair is the typical trick used to confuse everyone’s perspective.

Becciu is the classic finger that everyone looks at instead of looking at what the finger points to.

Dear readers, it does not matter if Becciu was doing shady business or not. It does not matter if others are doing the same, or whether there are many or few chicken thieves in the Vatican Curia.

It would be more important to understand why at this moment Repubblica is emphasizing the “loneliness” of Bergoglio, saying that he is misunderstood, hindered, betrayed by everyone, (from the dubia cardinals to Viganò and now by Becciu, by faithful Becciu), comparing Bergoglio to Christ who drove the merchants out of the temple and was crucified because he did.

Perhaps it is because Repubblica knows, or has understood, the point that Bergoglio has come to, and so it is doing everything it can to help him and support him.

But we are not thinking of Bergoglio’s much-vaunted theological revolution, that is by now taken for granted.

We are thinking of a much simpler explanation that is directly connected to the Becciu affair, which everyone is trying to explain in different ways according to the original tip they got or the intuition that produces the biggest “scoop” effect.

These are all fantasies…Let’s reflect on the facts, on the “real” that is so loved by Bergoglio.

Let’s ask ourselves what is the real result of this latest sensational scandal? Is it not a further collapse of trust in the Church?

Is not the real result is not the growth of indignation over the way Vatican finances are managed, the “8 per thousand” church tax, Peter’s Pence, contributions to Caritas, and other church offerings?

And is not the next thought that this indignation provokes the idea of perhaps stopping donations to the “8 per thousand” church tax and other offerings and donations to the Church, since they might end up also financing the Becciu family’s Birra Pollicino?

Here, at last, the true goal of the Becciu scandal, which is also the strategic goal of this pontificate, becomes clear: to bring the Chuch into “sacred default.”

The financially bankrupt church closes its doors; it can no longer evangelize, it gets absorbed by UNESCO.

Success in attaining the “sacred default” brings about the end of the Church much more quickly than can be done with various progressive theologies, with apostasies, schisms, and heresies of every type.

The message that I have interpreted from the humiliating expulsion of one of Bergoglio’s faithful servants such as Becciu is that it was a necessary sacrifice in order to close the doors through a “sacred default.”

Becciu is the finger; the default is the strategic long-term goal.

Since the achievement of the strategic goal was taking a bit longer than expected and the “shareholders” were tired of waiting, a lamb has been sacrificed – a Sardinian lamb: Angelo Becciu.

Big Shot

§§§

