BXVI SUFFERS FROM VERY PAINFUL FACIAL HERPES.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Benedict XVI is presently suffering from a particularly painful and burdensome illness, a skin infection on his face with possible serious consequences. What you are about to read is taken from our sources and from an article at PNP.de , which we thank for this most recent photograph of Papa Ratzinger, to whom Stilum Curiae is closely united in prayer at this time.

§§§

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has become gravely ill after his trip to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg. PNP has learned this from the Pope’s biographer, Peter Seewald.

The 93-year old Pope Emeritus is suffering from an infection of herpes that has attacked the entire left side of his face, which according to our sources did not begin after his return to Rome but had already started in Regensburg during his visit to his brother. He has very painful attacks of inflammation. On Saturday Peter Seewald, the official biographer of Joseph Ratzinger who is originally from Passau, presented Benedict XVI with the biography he has written of the German pope. During the meeting, the Pope Emeritus, despite his illness, expressed optimism and said that if his strength returned he would like to take up the pen again.

According to Seewald, the Pope Emeritus is now extremely weak. His mind and memory are extremely active, but right now his voice is barely audible. The spiritual testament that Benedict has already written is to be published after his death. For his final resting place it is thought that he will be placed in the former tomb of Saint John Paul II in the crypt of Saint Peter’s Basilica. Pope Ratzinger feels that he is closely tied to his predecessor. The sarcophagus that contains the mortal remains of Pope Wojtya is now venerated in a side chapel next to the Pietà of Michelangelo near the entrance of Saint Peter’s.

Seewald and Benedict XVI have published four books of interviews together, which have reached an international circulation of about three million copies. Archbishop Georg Gänswein, private secretary of Benedict and Prefect of the Papal Household, also participated in Saturday’s presentation of the book to Benedict XVI at the “Mater Ecclesiae” monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Because of the Corona pandemic, the personal presentation of the book had to be postponed several times.

Seewald’s work is the most extensive and detailed biography of the German pope. Three editions have already been published in a very short time. In the meantime, Droemer-Verlag [publishing company of Munich] has completed licensed editions for ten languages. Benedict thanked and praised Seewald as a profound historian and a “lively narrator of my personal story.”

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino

§§§

Tag: benedict xvi, herpes, ratzinger, seewald



Categoria: Generale