MONS. X: BXVI’S NEVER-CLARIFIED RENUNCIATION GIVES VIGANÒ REASON.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X also wanted to express his opinion, and his support, following Archbishop Luigi Negri, for Archbishop Viganò regarding the Appeal he launched in May. However, he also refers to what our colleague Sandro Magister has observed, and above all he also turns his gaze to the resignation of Benedict XVI. Happy reading…

§§§

Monsignor X to Tosatti.

Dear Tosatti, I too embrace my “colleague” Carlo Maria Viganò, but as a good son of Tuscany I struggle to do it without at least some controversy. I hope it will be tolerated.

Sandro Magister writes that Viganò has accused Benedict XVI of having deceived the whole Church by leading people to believe that the Second Vatican Council was immune from heresies and indeed should be read in perfect continuity with the true doctrine of all time.

Magister then writes: “Pay attention, not the misinterpreted Council, but the Council as such and as a whole.”

But what does this mean, “the misinterpreted Council”?

Perhaps Magister meant to say the betrayed Council, betrayed by those who seized its conclusions? That is, the new theologians like Karl Rahner, the teacher of Kasper, the teacher of Bergoglio? And who let them take over the conclusions of the Council? Magister makes an impassioned, filial, and affectionate defense of Benedict XVI, which I agree with.

But Ratzinger as Bishop, Cardinal, and Pope spent decades predicting the collapse of Christian civilization, the collapse of the Faith, the collapse of the Church.

Did he limit himself to predicting and observing?

Why did Benedict XVI allow continuity between him and his successor be declared, without ever correcting it?

The non-explanation of the resignation that was never explained by Benedict reinforces the thesis of Viganò.

The resignation is a means to an end.

If you are not certain of accomplishing the goal, you don’t use the means. Was the goal to have a successor like the one he got?

Let me be clear: as a son of Tuscany, I love to debate. Woe to whoever touches Ratzinger, but in this moment I want to help Viganò.

Perhaps Carlo Maria Viganò has somewhat oversimplified the significance of the New World Order, which cannot be summarized in two lines; perhaps how much it influenced Vatican II is not documentable.

But how many theologians and intellectuals truly know this?

I have been studying it since the 1970’s and I still have not yet succeeded in understanding many references. Perhaps it would have been enough to recall that the acronym NOM (Nuovo Ordine Mondiale – New World Order) is the same as NOM – Novus Ordo Missae.

A curiosity and nothing more, that I wanted to pass on.

Msgr. X

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino @pellegrino2020

