NOBILE: DOES BLM KNOW THAT IN AFRICA THE BLACKS ENSLAVE THE BLACKS?

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Agostino Nobile is back to dealing with the most current affairs, and in particular with that phenomenon so mediatically pumped, the Black Lives Matter affair, which leads to behaviors that would be ridiculous if they weren't tragic.

Does “Black Lives Matter” know that in Africa black people still enslave black people?

Can you imagine that we are still so ignorant of history in the year 2020? Ignorance is causing more trouble than wars, and this is thanks to official lies considered truth.

In my article published by Stilum Curiae in August 2019 https://www.marcotosatti.com/2019/08/11/nobile-lo-schiavismo-islamico-oscurato-dalla-massoneria/ I briefly described the slave trade carried out over the centuries by Muslims, yet, conveniently and deliberately obscured by the media and, obviously, not taught in school.

In these past weeks, seeing the anti-racist demonstrations in the USA and the rest of the world (promoted and supported by progressive parties), I recalled the African slave traders who are real torturers who do not even respect the brothers and sisters of their own race. The victim’s fault, in this case, is tribal membership.

Western atheists and Freemasons who brought millions of slaves to the New World, bought the slaves from the Arabs and black slave traders. Westerners who docked their ships on the western coast of Africa were allowed to go ashore only to check the captured “goods.”

Even today, according to Unicef, human trafficking remains a problem for every African country. A 2004 report, covering 53 African nations, notes that children are the main victims, enslaved, recruited as child soldiers or sold into prostitution clans. In Africa, children are twice as likely to be victims of trafficking than women.

Imogen Foulkes, a BBC Geneva correspondent since 2004, states that 89% of African countries have trafficking to and from neighbouring countries, but 34% also traffic human beings to Europe (thanks to Bergy and the progressives).

Nigeria, for example, has received trafficked people from 12 African countries, but Nigerian traffickers have also been found in a dozen countries. For Unicef it is impossible to know the number of victims, but it is likely, they say, that they are in the millions. But let’s see what occurs in countries where local and European authorities have had the opportunity to make some assessments.

In Chad, members of the Arabized clans buy children from poor families. Forced to convert to Islam and change their names, these children are kept in slavery or sold to other Arabized African clans.

In Mauritania we have the rich Bidanes (the white, non European but Arabs) and the Harratin, who are the poor. Currently about 90 thousand Harratin are totally enslaved while all the other Harratin, about 600 thousand, are partially enslaved. In Niger, although slavery was declared illegal in 2003, out of a population of over 24 million, about 8% are slaves. In Sudan, where Sharia law is imposed, the number of slaves is constantly increasing.

According to humanitarian organizations, children who are kidnapped and purchased, can cost between $20 and $70. The luckiest are used as servants, and often the owners do not fail to sexually abuse them. The less fortunate end up in mines, where they can die of harsh conditions or in sex trade markets where they end up exploited. In these two cases the price can go up to 3,500 USD.

Historically speaking, in the States it is not the Republicans who have supported slavery, but it’s the progressive Democrats; the same political party that between April 12, 1861 and June 23, 1885 fought against the Northern Republicans led by Abraham Lincoln, the one who abolished slavery in all the territories of the United States. This was considered by the Democratic states of the south, as a violation of their constitutional rights.

On social media, dozens of black Americans (particularly smart and informed people) and a few TV networks not subservient to the Dems,have repeatedly pointed out the historical reality of which party was for slavery but the Black Lives Matter organization continues to call those on the right, fascists.

The progressives, who promote the ethical and social aberrations that are literally devastating the West, have a fixed purpose: to erase Christianity. We have hundreds of examples that confirm this, the last one in San Francisco, the most gay-friendly city on the planet, where they have demolished the statue of Saint Junipero Serra, the Franciscan evangelizer of California https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvSLf2O2Lts

Since immigrationism, the white supremacist hoax and anti-Western demonstrations are leading to the most idiotic cultural suicide in history, governors who have any kind of respect for their country should prosecute and punish those who have spread and continue to spread the historical lies that create a sense of guilt in Westerners. If they do not, unless there is a civil war, their children like the rest of the population in a few years’ time, will probably suffer the same “freedom” imposed on Christians in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Agostino Nobile

(Co-translator Joy Paulson)

