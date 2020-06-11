TRUMP THANKS VIGANÒ FOR HIS LETTER. EVERYBODY “SHOULD READ IT”.11 Giugno 2020 Lascia il tuo commento --
Marco Tosatti
Dear Stilumcuriali, I believe that on the Vatican – Santa Marta, the Third Lodge, and perhaps even elsewhere, like Villa Malta, seat of Civiltà Cattolica – this morning a beautiful, dark, cloud of bad mood passed, full of lightnings…
The blame lies with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who in a tweet thanked Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò for the letter of support that the former Nuncio to the USA wrote to him a few days ago.
“So honored by the incredible letter addressed to me by Archbishop Viganò. I hope that everyone, religious or not, read it!”.
And in fact the message of the former Nuncio had a very big echo: a few days ago we asked @MaikeHickson the colleague of LifeSiteNews if she had any data on this topic. And she replied that their article had been relaunched by 636,000 readers. A figure that will probably have grown even more now.
