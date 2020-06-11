TRUMP THANKS VIGANÒ FOR HIS LETTER. EVERYBODY “SHOULD READ IT”.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, I believe that on the Vatican – Santa Marta, the Third Lodge, and perhaps even elsewhere, like Villa Malta, seat of Civiltà Cattolica – this morning a beautiful, dark, cloud of bad mood passed, full of lightnings…

The blame lies with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who in a tweet thanked Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò for the letter of support that the former Nuncio to the USA wrote to him a few days ago.

“So honored by the incredible letter addressed to me by Archbishop Viganò. I hope that everyone, religious or not, read it!”.

And in fact the message of the former Nuncio had a very big echo: a few days ago we asked @MaikeHickson the colleague of LifeSiteNews if she had any data on this topic. And she replied that their article had been relaunched by 636,000 readers. A figure that will probably have grown even more now.

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA

stilumcuriae

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

LIBRI DI MARCO TOSATTI

Se siete interessati a un libro, cliccate sul titolo….

Categoria: Generale

Questo articolo è stato scritto da Marco Tosatti