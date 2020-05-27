VIGANÒ A RABBI AHRENS: PERICOLI REALI, NON “COMPLOTTISMO”.

Marco Tosatti

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae l’appello lanciato tempo fa dall’arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò in tema di Covid 19 e di uso dell’emergenza sanitaria per limitare le libertà personali e politiche ha provocato reazioni. Una di queste, in Germania, ha visto come protagonista il rabbino Ahrens, sulle pagine di katholisch.de. Qui di seguito trovate la lettera di risposta dell’arcivescovo Viganò, in italiano, tedesco e inglese, Buona lettura.

§§§

Signor Rabbino,

visto che sono stato chiamato in causa per il mio Appello per la Chiesa e per il mondo, chiedo ospitalità a Katholisch per risponderLe.

Devo dirLe, dottor Ahrens, che mi stupiscono non poco le Sue parole, allorché Ella dichiara: «Sappiamo da tempo che ci sono persone all’interno delle chiese che aderiscono a tali teorie. Ma ora hanno il coraggio di esprimere queste opinioni ancora più apertamente». Penso che sia dovere di ognuno di noi esprimere le preoccupazioni per una situazione che, approfittando della crisi del Covid, va ben oltre le ragionevoli misure di sicurezza, imponendo ad intere Nazioni la privazione di libertà costituzionali: questo forse non è avvenuto in Germania, ma certamente si è verificato in molti Paesi.

Le chiedo, signor Rabbino: secondo Lei, è ancora permesso esprimersi liberamente, o ci sono argomenti che non possono esser discussi civilmente? Se Lei può esprimere il proprio dissenso sul contenuto dell’Appello, perché «persone all’interno delle chiese» non dovrebbero aver diritto ad esprimersi liberamente? Per quale motivo Ella ritiene che per farlo occorra «avere il coraggio», come se si trattasse di farneticamenti privi di un riscontro reale?

Liquidare queste preoccupazioni – peraltro espresse anche da autorevoli personalità – come «teorie del complotto» non mi sembra un atteggiamento costruttivo: soprattutto se non si entra nel merito, confutando ciò che si ritiene non vero. Le chiedo quindi: in che cosa, in particolare, Lei non concorda con il testo dell’Appello? Cosa, dell’Appello, rappresenta per Lei uno «shock»?

Mi creda: non avrei mai pensato che l’Appello potesse offenderLa; d’altra parte, per quale motivo un Rabbino dovrebbe sentirsi chiamato in causa, quando si parla di Nuovo Ordine Mondiale? Il Messia che Israele attende è Rex pacificus, Princeps pacis, Pater futuri saeculi: non un tiranno senza morale che domina il mondo sottomettendo gli uomini come schiavi. Questo è piuttosto l’Anticristo.

Veniamo ora alla valenza spirituale del Covid. Nell’Antico Testamento vi sono moltissimi esempi di punizioni inviate da Dio sul Popolo eletto, e i Profeti ammonirono molte volte gli Ebrei affinché abbandonassero l’idolatria, non si contaminassero con i pagani, rimanessero fedeli all’unico vero Dio. Ricordo le parole del Profeta Geremia, dopo l’incendio di Gerusalemme ad opera delle truppe babilonesi, nel 585 a.C.: «I suoi avversari hanno preso il sopravvento, i suoi nemici prosperano; poiché il Signore l’ha afflitta per i suoi innumerevoli peccati» (La 1, 5).

Questa visione, che la Chiesa di Cristo condivide, ci mostra un Dio giusto e misericordioso, che premia i buoni e punisce i malvagi; che come un Padre amorevole punisce anche i figli disobbedienti, per riportarli a seguire la Sua santa Legge. Per questo motivo, «trasformare il negativo in positivo, trasformare una maledizione in una benedizione» si ottiene con il riconoscere di aver commesso un peccato, di aver violato l’alleanza con Dio, di aver meritato i Suoi castighi. Allora anche l’epidemia diventa un’occasione per tornare al Signore, adorarLo nel Suo tempio santo, seguire i Suoi precetti.

Vi fu un tempo in cui, nell’obbedienza delle masse, una infernale dittatura si macchiò di un gravissimo crimine, rendendosi responsabile della deportazione e della morte di milioni di persone innocenti, solo a causa della loro fede e della loro stirpe. Anche allora i media mainstream elogiavano i potenti e tacevano i loro delitti; anche allora medici e scienziati prestarono la propria opera ad un piano delirante di dominazione; anche allora chi osò levare la voce venne accusato di «teorie della cospirazione». Si dovette aspettare la fine del secondo conflitto mondiale per scoprire con orrore la verità che molti avevano fino ad allora taciuto.

Sono sicuro che quanti oggi delegittimano l’Appello come espressione di “complottismo” non si rendono conto dei reali pericoli ai quali è esposta l’intera famiglia umana. Ma sono certo che tanto i Cattolici, quanto tutti gli uomini di buona volontà – e tra questi penso di poter annoverare anche i figli di Abramo – abbiano a cuore la maggior gloria di Dio, il rispetto della dignità degli individui, le libertà dei popoli. Beatus populus, cujus Dominus Deus ejus (Ps. 143, 15).

+ Carlo Maria Viganò,

Arcivescovo, Nunzio Apostolico

22 Maggio 2020

Ascensione di Nostro Signore Gesù Cristo

§§§

Dear Rabbi,

Since I have been called into question for my Appeal For the Church and For the World, I have asked Katolisch for its hospitality so that I may respond to you.

I must tell you, Doctor Ahrens, that your words amaze me greatly when you say: “We have known for some time that there are people within the churches who adhere to such theories. But now they have the courage to express these opinions even more openly.” I think that each of us have the duty to express our concern about a situation that, profiting from the Covid crisis, goes far beyond reasonable security measures, imposing on entire nations the deprivation of constitutional liberties: perhaps this has not happened in Germany, but it has certainly been verified in other nations.

I ask you, Rabbi: in your opinion, is it still permitted to express oneself freely, or are there certain topics that may not be discussed civilly? If you can express your dissent against the content of the Appeal, why should “people within the churches”not have the right to express themselves freely? Why do you think that in order to do this one needs to “have courage” as if we were talking about rantings that are not offering real feedback?

To dismiss these concerns – which moreover have been expressed by authoritative personalities – as “conspiracy theories”does not seem to me to be a constructive attitude: above all if one does not address the merit of the argument, refuting what one believes is not true. I ask you therefore: what specific thing in the text of the appeal are you not in agreement with? What in the Appeal represents a “shock” for you?

Believe me: I would have never thought that the Appeal could offend you; on the other hand, why should a Rabbi feel called into question when there is talk of the New World Order? The Messiah whom Israel waits for is Rex pacificus, Princeps pacis, Pater futuri saeculi: not a tyrant without morals who dominates the world by subjecting men as slaves. This is rather the Antichrist.

We come now to the spiritual value of Covid. In the Old Testament there are many examples of punishment sent by God on the Chosen People, and the Prophets admonish the Hebrews many times to abandon their idolatry, to not be contaminated by the pagans, to remain faithful to the One True God. I recall the words of the Prophet Jeremiah, after the Babylonian troops set fire to Jerusalem in 585 B.C.: “Her adversaries have come out on top, her enemies prosper; because the Lord has afflicted her for her innumerable sins” (Lam 1:5).

This vision, which the Church of Christ shares, shows a God who is both just and merciful, who rewards the good and punishes evildoers; who as a loving Father also punishes his disobedient children, to bring them back to follow his holy Law. For this reason “transforming the negative into the positive, transforming a curse into a blessing” is obtained by the recognition of having committed a sin, of having violated the covenant with God, of having merited his punishments. Thus even the epidemic becomes a time to turn to the Lord, to adore Him in His holy temple, to follow His precepts.

There was a time when, with the obedience of the masses, an infernal dictatorship stained itself with a most serious crime, making itself responsible for the deportation and death of millions of innocent people, only because of their faith and their ancestry. Even then the mainstream media praised those in power and were silent about their crimes; even then doctors and scientists lent their work to a delusional plan of domination; even then whoever dared to raise his voice was accused of “conspiracy theories.” It was not until the end of the Second World War that the truth was discovered with horror that many had been silent about until then.

I am sure that those who today are delegitimizing the Appeal as an expression of “conspiracy” do not recognize the real dangers that the entire human family is exposed to. But I am sure that both Catholics and all men of good will – and among then I am confident that I can also count the children of Abraham – have at heart the greater glory of God, respect for the dignity of individuals, and the freedoms of peoples. Blessed are the people who God is the Lord (Ps 143:15).

+ Carlo Maria Vigano

Archbishop, Apostolic Nuncio

May 22, 2020

The Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ

§§§

Sehr geehrter Herr Rabbiner, da ich im Zusammenhang mit meinem Aufruf für die Kirche und für die Welt kritisch erwähnt wurde, bitte ich Katholisch.de um die freundliche Erlaubnis, Ihnen antworten zu dürfen. Ich muss gestehen, Herr Doktor Ahrens, dass Ihre Worte mich dort nicht wenig erstaunt haben, wo es heißt: „Wir wissen schon seit einiger Zeit, dass es Menschen auch innerhalb der Kirchen gibt, die solchen Theorien anhängen. Aber jetzt trauen sie sich, diese Meinungen noch offener zu äußern.“ Ich denke, es ist die Pflicht eines jeden von uns, die eigene Besorgnis über Verhältnisse zu äußern, die, unter Ausnutzung der Covid-Krise, weit über vernünftige Sicherheitsmaßnahmen hinausgehen, indem sie ganzen Völkern den Entzug verfassungsmäßiger Freiheiten auferlegen. Dies mag unter Umständen in Deutschland nicht geschehen sein, hat sich jedoch zweifellos in vielen Ländern so zugetragen. Ich stelle Ihnen, sehr geehrter Herr Rabbiner, die Frage: Ist es, Ihnen zufolge, weiterhin erlaubt, sich frei zu äußern, oder gibt es Gegenstände, die nicht mehr kultiviert besprochen werden dürften? Wenn Sie Ihrerseits zum Ausdruck bringen dürfen, dass Sie dem Inhalt des Aufrufs nicht zustimmen, weshalb sollten „Menschen innerhalb der Kirchen“ nicht das Recht haben, ebenfalls ihre Meinung frei zu äußern? Und aus welchem Grund nehmen Sie an, dass es besonderen Mutes dazu bedürfte, sich dies zu „trauen“, als ob es sich bei den besagten Meinungen um Wahnvorstellungen handelte, die jeder Entsprechung in der Wirklichkeit entbehrten? Diesen Ausdruck von Besorgnis – noch dazu vorgetragen von angesehenen Persönlichkeiten – schlicht als „Verschwörungstheorien“ abzutun, scheint mir keine konstruktive Herangehensweise zu sein; allzumal, wenn dabei nicht das Verdienst erworben wird, zu widerlegen, wovon man offenbar annimmt, es sei nicht wahr. Daher frage ich Sie: In welcher Sache genau stimmen Sie mit dem Text des Aufrufs nicht überein? Was am Aufruf stellt für Sie einen „Schock“ dar? Glauben Sie mir: Niemals hätte ich gedacht, dass der Aufruf Sie beleidigen könnte. Zudem: Aus welchem Grund sollte sich ein Rabbiner kritisiert fühlen, wenn von einer neuen Weltordnung die Rede ist? Der Messias, den Israel erwartet, ist ein König, der Frieden schafft, er ist der Rex pacificus, Princeps pacis, Pater futuri saeculi, kein Tyrann ohne Sittlichkeit, der über die Welt herrscht, indem er die Menschen als Sklaven unterwirft. Dies trifft vielmehr auf den Antichristen zu. Doch kommen wir zur spirituellen Bedeutung von Covid. Im Alten Testament gibt es viele Beispiele für Strafgerichte, die dem auserwählten Volk von Gott geschickt wurden, und die Propheten ermahnten die Hebräer viele Male, vom Götzendienst zu lassen, sich nicht mit den Heiden zu verunreinigen und

dem einzig wahren Gott treu zu bleiben. Ich entsinne mich der Worte des Propheten Jeremia, geschrieben, nachdem Jerusalem im Jahr 585 vor Christus von babylonischen Truppen in Brand gesetzt worden war: „Ihre Bedränger sind an der Macht, ihre Feinde im Glück. Denn Trübsal hat der HERR ihr gesandt wegen ihrer vielen Verfehlungen“ (Klagelieder 1,5). Diese Sichtweise, die von der Kirche Christi geteilt wird, zeigt einen gerechten und barmherzigen Gott, der die Guten belohnt und die Bösen bestraft; der, wie ein liebevoller Vater, sogar die ungehorsamen Kinder bestraft, doch nur, um sie dahin zurückzubringen, seinem heiligen Gesetz zu folgen. Vor diesem Hintergrund versteht man, dass es dann gelingt, „das Negative ins Positive zu wenden, aus einem Fluch einen Segen zu machen“, wenn man eingesteht, eine Sünde begangen zu haben, den Bund mit Gott gebrochen zu haben, Seine Strafe verdient zu haben. Dann wird die Epidemie ein Anlass, sich Gott zuzuwenden, Ihn in Seinem heiligen Tempel anzubeten und Seine Gebote zu befolgen. Es gab eine Zeit, in der sich, unter dem Gehorsam der Massen, eine höllische Diktatur mit einem verabscheuungswürdigen Verbrechen befleckte, indem sie schuldig wurde an der Deportation und Ermordung von Millionen unschuldiger Menschen, nur aufgrund ihres Glaubens und ihrer Abstammung. Schon damals priesen die Massen- oder Mainstream-Medien die Mächtigen und schwiegen zu ihren Verbrechen; schon damals stellten Ärzte und Wissenschaftler ihr Wirken in den Dienst eines wahnhaften Herrschaftsplans; schon damals wurde, wer es wagte, die Stimme zu erheben, bezichtigt, „Verschwörungstheorien“ zu verbreiten. Es musste erst das Ende des Zweiten Weltkriegs abgewartet werden, um mit Entsetzen die Wahrheit zu entdecken, die Viele bis dahin verschwiegen hatten. Ich bin sicher, dass jene, die heute dem Aufruf als einem vermeintlichen Ausdruck von Verschwörungswahn die Legitimation absprechen, sich der wirklichen Gefahren, denen die Menschheitsfamilie ausgesetzt ist, nicht bewusst sind. Aber ich bin ebenso gewiss, dass sowohl Katholiken als auch allen Menschen guten Willens – zu denen ich glaube, auch die Kinder Abrahams zählen zu dürfen – die größere Ehre Gottes am Herzen liegt, die Achtung der Würde des Einzelnen und die Freiheit der Völker. Wohl dem Volk, dessen Gott der HERR ist (Psalm 144,15). [you have 143,15] + Carlo Maria Viganò

Erzbischof, Apostolischer Nuntius 22. Mai 2020

am Hochfest der Himmelfahrt unseres Herrn Jesus Christus

§§§

