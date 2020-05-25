MONS. X: AFTER “QUERIDA AMAZONIA” WILL THERE NOW BE “DEAR CHINA”?

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, on Sunday, May 24, the feast of Mary Help of Christians the reigning Pontiff spoke about China and the Catholics who live there. It is a message that pleased our friend Monsignor “X” to the extent that it spoke about prayer to the Blessed Virgin, but he has further analyzed his words and their context with finesse, and offers us a very interesting hypothesis. Happy reading.

§§§

Dear Doctor Tosatti, I am attaching the link to a beautiful prayer offered by the Pope this morning to the Virgin Mary in support of Chinese Catholics.

The beautiful prayer was reported by Vatican News , with three comments following. The first recalls the feast of Mary, Help of Christians, Patroness of China, instituted by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 in his Letter to Chinese Catholics.

Then there were two other comments which attempt to explain the relationship of Pope Francis with China. These comments recall the (provisory) agreement of Cardinal Parolin with the Chinese government in order to “walk together” and dialogue so that Chinese Catholics can have Catholic pastors.

Third, the Pontiff substantially emphasized the solidarity of the Holy See with China regarding the pandemic. He said: “Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been reciprocal manifestations of solidarity between the Holy See and China, with mutual donations of health protection and safety devices to help oppose the virus.”

Vatican News certifies that Pope Bergoglio is giving an “assist” to the Chinese government connected to Covid 19 when many, many governments, first and foremost Trump’s USA, are denouncing China for its actions, silences, and omissions – which continue even now with China’s refusal to collaborate in offering clarity about the origins and development of the virus – even asking for payment in reparation for the cataclysm it has provoked at the international level.

And so we see Pope Bergoglio, in order to spite Trump, taking advantage of this truly beautiful prayer to express support for the Chinese government. Who knows if he is doing this in order to dialogue or for some other reason, but I will not attempt to figure out his intentions. I only propose the idea that something is underneath this, or behind it…

I would like to take this opportunity to inform the readers of Stilum Curiae about the state of religion in China, because it is good to recall it. Out of approximately 1.4 billion Chinese, there are only 3-4 million Catholics who belongs to Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (the one recognized by the government and the Chinese Communist Party). Then there is the clandestine Church (in communion with Rome) for which we do not have official numbers.

In 2018, I researched the religious beliefs of the Chinese people, in an effort to understand the efforts of Cardinal Parolin. What I found was intriguing. Apart from a certain percentage of Buddhists, Protestants, and Muslims, the true religion of more than a billion faithful (more than 70% of the Chinese people) is a belief that is difficult to define: the Chinese Popular Religion. It is not easy to understand what its adherents believe in, since it is a religion that is often based in ethnic identity and local cults of various divinities (Shen) that is, I confess, mostly incomprehensible to me.

But what appears to be the common criterion that unites these beliefs is worship of “Nature” as a god.

And here I recall the Synod on the Amazon and the recognition and appreciation it showed for the value of pagan religions, because they supposedly respect nature more than the monotheist religions (above all Christianity).

I ask myself if perhaps the Holy See is not thinking of having another shot at “Querida Amazzonia” – which this time would be “Dear China”?

Certainly the Amazon does not know anything about the coronavirus, or very little, but China certainly does.

Thus I am surprised that the Holy See is displaying solidarity with such a powerful country in which 70% of the people adhere to a pantheistic, naturalistic, animistic religion and is the same country that has also given the coronavirus to the whole world.

I repeat: what is behind all this?

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino @pellegrino2020

§§§

