SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: STILUM HAS REACHED 16 MILION.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae,

It happened yesterday morning, Saturday, May 16, but, as you saw, it was a very full day yesterday, and so I am only just now able to share some happy news with you.

Stilum Curiae has now reached and surpassed 16 million views in the span of its very short life since October 2016, slightly more than 3 ½ years ago.

We reached 15 million views on April 9, just a little over a month ago.

As usual, we are printing some graphics here to show our progress: the number of viewers each year, the daily average, the various countries where Stilum Curiae has followers outside of Italy, which obviously still has the lion’s share of our viewers…in short, a few screen shots to visibly give you an idea of what our community life is like.

I know that I run the risk of repeating myself, but I truly believe that the reason for our success of our little boat in such stormy waters is the need for information – both regarding religious matters and otherwise – that is free, as well as the freedom to present at times provocative theses which stimulate reflection and vigorous debate.

We are only a minuscule place of freedom; but a tiny match sheds light even in the darkest night. In particular in these times in which reading newspapers is so disheartening, because everything they print must be in alignment and conformity with the will of the editors, who in turn follow the will of their publishers, who in turn follow the will of their economic interests… (As for television, I haven’t watched it in years since my stomach isn’t strong enough to permit me to do so).

Thank you as usual for your faithfulness and for the support you give to this work, which is daily becoming more and more demanding. I am happy for it, even if I dedicate so much time here – from the minute I get up in the morning until the last “moderation” at the end of the night when I am already under a blanket – that as a result I have little time for the rest, such as writing for other publications or perhaps writing some other books.

But it seems right to me that I should pour everything I can into a little adventure that is working and has a sense of shared usefulness and purpose – namely, all of you who bear witness to me with your presence and support. As a reader rightly commented yesterday, using the words Shakespeare places on the lips of Henry V before the battle of Agincourt: We few, we happy few, we band of brothers…

Thank you.

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino @pellegrino2020

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA

stilumcuriae

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

LIBRI DI MARCO TOSATTI

Se siete interessati a un libro, cliccate sul titolo….

Categoria: Generale

Questo articolo è stato scritto da Marco Tosatti