VIGANÒ’S APPEAL TO CHURCH AND WORLD HAS 40.000 SIGNATORIES.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, we receive from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò this communiqué concerning the appeal that the former Nuncio to the United States has launched together with other prelates and lay people. Enjoy reading it. The translation from the Italian text is ours.

§§§

PRESS RELEASE

14 MAY 2020

THE CALL FOR THE CHURCH AND THE WORLD

IN JUST A FEW DAYS, IT HAS ALMOST 40,000 MEMBERS.

www.veritasliberabitvos.info

On 8 May last, three Cardinals and nine Bishops, together with doctors, journalists, lawyers, intellectuals and professionals from all over the world launched an Appeal to raise awareness among public opinion, rulers, the scientific community and the media about the serious dangers to individual freedoms determined in conjunction with the spread of Covid-19.

In some countries these dangers have been more widely perceived, in others less so; but everywhere it is necessary to draw the attention of the Catholic faithful and men of good will to what is happening at such a difficult time: to consider only the health aspects of the epidemic, without seeing the social, economic, political and religious implications, can lead the world towards a future in which the Authority of States and the Church are weakened or absorbed by self-referential powers and which have at least unclear goals.

The project of a New World Order in which nations and citizens lose all their identities and are controlled by an elite may have seemed an absurd idea until a few years ago, while today it is affirmed and even propagated as a good for society and individuals. Such a plan, promoted by supranational organizations, must be unmasked, known and denounced: this should be the purpose of information, so that each of us is aware of what is happening and can express ourselves clearly as a person, as a believer and as a member of the community.

The purpose of the Appeal is precisely this: to break the media silence that weighs on our present, especially with regard to individual freedoms and personal rights, threatened by forms of censorship and control; to demand equal dignity of discussion in the scientific community, without letting ourselves be guided by economic or ideological interests; to remind rulers of their grave responsibilities for the common good.

The Appeal has undoubtedly succeeded in provoking some debate. In Germany, numerous exponents of the Episcopate have confined themselves to generally dismissing its content as “conspiracy theories”, without disproving anything and even confirming their uncritical alignment with the dominant thought. Responding to an interview in Die Tagespost, Card. Gerhard Müller (among the signatories) courageously observed that today one is induced to “call all those who think differently as conspiracy theorists”. He also said: “Those who make no distinction between opportunities and dangers associated with globalization are denying reality. Pope Francis is also opposed to the fact that states and international organizations impose abortion on poor people in a neo-colonialist way by revoking development aid if they refuse it. In Peru, during the Fujimori period, I myself spoke with women and men who had been unwittingly sterilized and who had been deceived with money and false promises about health and happiness in life. And this is “conspiracy theory”?” Just as it cannot be accused of conspiracy “to assume to vaccinate seven billion people, even if the drug has not yet been properly tested, limiting the fundamental rights for those who do not accept the vaccine. No one can be forced to believe that a few billionaire philanthropists have the best programs to improve the world, just because they have managed to accumulate enormous private wealth” (here).

On similar positions is also Archbishop Athanasius Schneider: “It is surprising how representatives of the ecclesiastical and political establishment and the media have discredited in unison, according to mainstream thinking, the concern of the appeal with the “knock-out argument” of the “conspiracy theory”, so as to truncate any further discussion in the bud. I remember a similar form of reaction and language at the time of the Soviet dictatorship, when dissidents and critics of the dominant ideology and politics were accused of complicity with the “conspiracy theory” of the capitalist West” (here).

It should be pointed out that the Appeal – beyond the obvious criticism from those who want to misinterpret its meaning only to avoid having to face the numerous inconsistencies of what is happening before our eyes – has obtained the support of important personalities of the laity and eminent exponents of the world of science and information. Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. has also expressed his support. In less than a week the Appeal has collected almost 40,000 signatures and is now spreading to Eastern Europe.

The perception of a sort of rift – which the Appeal has the merit of having made visible – between the faithful and the leaders of the Hierarchy emerges without doubt: this is also confirmed by the clearly globalist approach of the Day of Prayer “Pray for Humanity” called by the High Committee for the Human Fraternity of the United Arab Emirates to invoke the end of the pandemic, to which the Holy See was immediately regrettably united.

This vision, recently ratified with the Abu Dhabi Declaration, is clearly inspired by the relativist ideology proper to Masonic thought. As such, it has nothing Catholic about it and it is disturbing, to say the least, that the leaders of the Church lend themselves to acting as the “spiritual arm” of the New World Order, which is ontologically anti-Christian.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò,

Archbishop, Apostolic Nuncio

§§§

