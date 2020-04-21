BXVI RESIGNED. CAVALCOLI: SWIFT WAS THE “BEAST” OF THE APOCALYPSE?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we thought it would be interesting to share with you this exchange of letters discussing the resignation of Benedict XVI, its validity, and the election of Jorge Mario Cardinal Bergoglio to the Chair of Peter. Happy reading.

Here is a series of questions sent to Father Giovanni Cavalcoli by one of his friends in the course of a lively and interesting exchange of letters in which they discussed the situation of the Church.

[….] Few days before Pope Benedict XVI unexpectedly and inexplicably resigned in February 2013, the Vatican Bank (IOR) had been suddenly excluded by SWIFT (the international system of bank identification codes). By this action, it was impossible for the Vatican to carry out any international financial transactions, and the Church was essentially treated as if it were a terrorist state like Iran.

This economic destruction of the Vatican had been long and well prepared by a violent campaign against the IOR, as confirmed by the opening of criminal investigations into the IOR by the Italian judiciary (which never fails to obey certain international orders).

Very few people know what SWIFT really is. The abbreviation stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. Theoretically, it is simply a worldwide “clearing house” that includes 10,500 banks in 215 different countries. But in fact, it is the most occult and unquestionable center of global economic power, the blackmail stick on which the hegemony of the US dollar is based, the most powerful means of economic and political espionage, and the most fearsome means by which the global financial powers strangle nations that do not obey its bidding.

For example, the central bank of Iran has been excluded from the SWIFT network – at the behest of Israel – in retaliation for its supposed nuclear program. This means that Iran cannot sell its crude oil in American dollars, that its credit cards do not work abroad, and that Tehran is unable to carry out any international financial transaction unless it does so in cash and secretly – that is, in an illegal manner according to the international order. In 2014 the French bank BNP Paribas was sentenced by a US court to pay 8.8 million dollars (to the United States) for having helped Tehran to get around the SWIFT blockade.

Veiled threats that were made against Moscow to exclude it from the SWIFT network in retaliation for its so-called “annexation” of the Crimea in 2014 – causing immeasurable damage to Russia’s economy – have accelerated the development of an alternative clearing house system called BRICS that is controlled by China and Russia and operates in yen and rubles rather than US dollars, in order to evade the blackmail power that SWIFT wields against sovereign nations.

The Belgian website Media-Presse (SWIFT is based in Belgium), reported on April 5 about the SWIFT alternative being launched by Beijing and Moscow and referred to the Vatican as an example: “When a bank or territory is excluded from the [SWIFT] system, as the Vatican was in the days preceding the resignation of Benedict XVI in February 2013, all financial transactions are blocked.”

And then, as soon as the resignation of Benedict XVI was announced, the SWIFT system was unblocked for the Vatican, without waiting for the election of his successor.

And so we see that Benedict XVI was blackmailed by means of SWIFT, although we do not know from where it originated. The deeper reasons underlying this story have never been clarified, but it is clear that SWIFT intervened directly in the affairs of the Church.

This explains Ratzinger’s unprecedented resignation, which many people have mistaken for an act of cowardice. The Church was treated like a “terrorist” state (actually worse, because we note that a dozen banks that fell into the hands of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria “were not excluded by SWIFT” and continue to make international transactions). The Vatican was no longer able to pay its nunciatures or send any financial support to its missions, and in fact the automated teller machines in Vatican City were all shut down during the weeks preceding Benedict XVI’s resignation. The Church of Benedict could no longer “either sell or buy” (Rev 13:17); its economic life was in its final hours.

It was a resignation made under duress.

All that remains is to subscribe to what Saura Plesio says on her blog:

Ratzinger, the very man who fought against the reigning Relativism, would never have accepted “opening” to the gay world and gender politics. He would never have prostrated himself to the “world” and “globalism” as his successor has done, who has shown himself to be just as secular as the UN in creating a form of “sacramental divorce” and in introducing “quick annulments.” He would never have engaged in his successor’s buffoonery in [celebrating a Mass with migrants in] Lampedusa [in 2013], which is not even Vatican territory but belongs to Italy. The great world powers were in a hurry, and Ratzinger was a clear obstacle that stood in the way, slowing down their lightning-fast trajectory.”

Immediately after his departure, SWIFT unblocked all Vatican transactions, reopened the Vatican automated teller machines, and restored the Vatican Bank to the world of finance. They did not even wait for Bergoglio to be elected; the expulsion of Benedict XVI, the “white terrorist,” was enough.

In the secret parlors of Wall Street, Washington, and London, they already knew that the conclave would bring a modernist to the Chair of Peter, someone whom they could trust. How did they know? Was the SWIFT sanction against the Vatican coordinated with the cardinal “conspirators” who, led by Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini (the Jesuit archbishop of Milan from 1980-2002 who asked for euthanasia for himself), had marked Bergoglio as their candidate for years? Was there an agreement of the conspirators with an external strong power with whom they were ideologically in agreement?

Perhaps Bergoglio’s election was not invalid… but yet it seems clear that Ratzinger’s resignation was not valid – he left the throne of Peter under duress. Even the subsequent apparently ambiguous comportment of Ratzinger in keeping his white garment and the title of Holy Father seems to confirm it: he wants to give a sign to those who can understand him, without being able to say it, that he was kicked out, that he did not go voluntarily.

Now, just as a marriage is null if one of the spouses has entered it under duress, so also the resignation of a Pope who resigns under duress and also continues to give signs that he remains pope…

This hypothesis explains all of the triumphal welcomes that Bergoglio received in America in 2015 – at the UN, by Obama, the standing ovation he received in Congress – as well as the ongoing expressions of esteem he receives from the Masonic Lodge wherever he goes. He also became a willing mediator between the United States and Cuba; he has made the cause of “radical battles” his own; he has opened to the new compulsory morality – in short, he has stopped being the moral antagonist that “this world” detests.

This would also explain the way he has astutely managed to receive the sympathy of the progressive media, and the brutal but very precise “purge” Bergoglio has undertaken within the Vatican (assisted by his “Council of Eight Cardinals”), as if he had a list in hand that had been prepared for a long time. He desires to dissolve Catholicism into a vague, vacant, secularized worldly Protestantism.

Bergoglio is always ordering Christians to welcome more and more immigrants, without any borders, with total “welcoming” and charity. Well, what a coincidence: “With an official statement signed by 28 different Masonic jurisdictions (including 8 in France as well as the Grand Lodge of Italy), the Masons are calling upon the governments of Europe to welcome immigrants, and to even welcome them more and more of them. Such a convergence of purpose has few precedents, not only between all of the lodges but also with respect to new strategies followed by the member States.”

And here is the extremely interesting response by Father Giovanni Cavalcoli:

Dear Alessandra,

If we have respect for Benedict XVI, we must believe him when he publicly gave the reasons that motivated his resignation. Therefore it cannot be invalid. A sign of this is that when Francis was elected Benedict made a public profession of faith to Francis.

It’s true that Benedict had to surrender to an overbearing sacrilege for the good of the Church, but he performed a free and prudent act.

As for SWIFT, it will be struck by the lightning bolt of divine wrath, as the present pandemic is demonstrating, which is also striking innocent people so that they may be united to the Cross of Christ for the salvation of the world.

The SWIFT network seems to be in fact the “beast” of the Apocalypse that carries the number 666 (Rev 13:18), which “will make it so that no one can buy or sell unless they had the mark of the beast” (Rev 13:17).

However an angel of the Apocalypse announces: “Anyone who worships the beast or its image or accepts its mark will drink the wine of God’s wrath and will be tortured with fire and sulfur before the holy angels and the Lamb. The smoke of their torment will rise for ever and ever” (Rev 14:10-11). Whatever the modernists may say, the chastisements of God really exist, and they will experience them.

Therefore, I can believe that this intervention of SWIFT against the Church of Benedict happened, and I can believe that the intervention was suspended with the election of Pope Francis. However, I want to make the following clarifications.

I have seen enough evidence to believe that the group of modernists known as the “Saint Gallen Mafia” led by Cardinal Martini and Cardinal Danneels, a Masonic and Rahnerian group, plotted to elect Bergoglio as Pope. But his election is valid.

On the other hand, while it is evident that Benedict opposed modernism, Rahnerism, and Masonry, Francis has shown that he is not able to oppose these measures but on the contrary shows a reprehensible weakness and negligence in refusing to chastise the heretics who have invaded the Church and taken it over.

However, all of this does not in any way compromise the orthodoxy of the Pope, who remains the infallible Teacher of the Faith and who, with the power of the Holy Spirit, will liberate the Church from the persecution and oppression of the Antichrist.

Father Giovanni

