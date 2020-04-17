THE CHURCH OF MERCY THIS TIME STRIKES CALLAO…

Marco Tosatti

Here We Go Again…The Church of Mercy has struck once again, and this time the axe has fallen on a Spanish bishop who was the bishop of the Diocese of Callao in Peru, a man who is very close to the Neocatechumenal Way and apparently guilty for having also been close to the former archbishop of Lima, Luis Cipriani (Opus Dei), who was replaced by the super-progressive advocate of liberation theology, Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio. Now both the Neocatechumenal Way and Opus Dei do not seem to enjoy and particular favor at the court of the reigning pontiff (we found no trace in his biography of his episcopal ordination by the present Prelate of Opus Dei, despite the fact that assumed that office in 2017; and except for one case in a remote region of Asia we do not recall any appointments of priests of Opus Dei as bishops under this pontificate).

The Holy See’s daily “Bulletin” reported the news of the beheading quite soberly:

“The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Callao, Peru, presented by Bishop José Luis del Palacio y Pérez-Medel.

“The Pope has appointed Bishop Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., of Chiclayo, Peru, as apostolic administrator “sede vacante” of the diocese of Callao.”

Del Palacio was bishop of Callao for eight years, and has worked as a missionary in Peru since 1976 – 44 years – where he concerned himself primarily with the poor and marginalized, and created houses of hospitality and also a missionary seminary named “Redemptoris Mater and John Paul II” in the poorest area of Callao. “Love and do what you will” is his episcopal motto, and has bishop he based his work on three goals: vocations, teaching, and charity. And, among other things, he supported the pastoral care of the inmates at the Sarita Colonia prison. In short, he did all the things that should have earned him favor with the reigning pontiff. But…according to what we are told, which we have not yet been able to verify, but our sources are good – his original sin (being part of the Neocatechumenal Way), his second sin (being close to Cardinal Luis Cipriani) and the fact that he did not view certain innovations favorably – for example, giving communion to the divorced and remarried – all combined to place him in the line of fire of the strong episcopal powers of Peru, which are hyper-progressive and led by the new archbishop of Lima. And so, without any apparent reason, he was forced to submit his resignation. Without any appeal, without being received by Pope Bergoglio, without any real reason being given. It is a case that recalls another one that was just as heavy – that of Bishop Livieres Plano of the diocese of Ciudad del Este, who was censured without any apparent reason and who went to Rome hoping to see the Pope but waited for two whole weeks without ever being given an audience. Bishop Livieres Plano was never permitted to see the dossier prepared about him by the Apostolic Visitator, even though he was present in Rome on the day of his removal, and his request for an audience with Pope Francis was never granted. In the end he went back home and died two years later.

Bishop Del Palacio received the announcement of his replacement on the vigil of Easter – undoubtedly a gesture of clerical “delicacy.” In his message to the faithful of Callao, Del Palacio said: “Certainly I forgive all of my brothers who have offended and defamed me, and I have no other sentiment in my heart for them than that God may bless them.” He asked forgiveness “from everyone for my character and my sins. We are all sinners, and I beg your pardon. Apparently in recent months there were conflicts between various “progressive” priests and members of the Neocatechumenal Way, and there were various – anonymous – accusations made against the bishop, that according to several sources “have a complicated and difficult nature” and indicate a poor relationship with the present archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo. And in the Church of Mercy, enough is enough.

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino @pellegrino2020

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA

stilumcuriae

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

LIBRI DI MARCO TOSATTI

Se siete interessati a un libro, cliccate sul titolo….

Categoria: Generale

Questo articolo è stato scritto da Marco Tosatti