COVID 19, SPANISH FLU. NIHIL SUB SOLE NOVUM. IMAGES.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, a friend of our community sent me some pictures of the famous tragic Spanish epidemic that followed the First World War. I had heard about it because my mother told me that one of her sisters had died of  the Spanish Flu…which according to some scholars had originated in China, had arrived – and changed – in the United States, and from there arrived on the French front. The name came from the fact that the Spanish newspapers talked about it, while in other countries, engaged in war, censorship blocked the spread of the news. Very interesting are the photographs, which show what we see even now at the time of Covid 19. Nihil sub sole novum…

Look at the cat!

