STILUM IS AT 15 MILLION. ONE MILLION SINCE FEBRUARY 27.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, and also trolls, as a constant confirmation of the fact that we are on the right track, I never thought that I would have to make another service announcement so soon after the last one (which was made on February 27), but yet I am happy to share good news with you! We have now reached and exceeded 15 million views, with a notable surge in our contacts. We went from 14 million to 15 million in just five weeks, whereas it took two months to go from 13 million to 14 million…

Certainly the Covid-19 crisis has played its part; both because of the discussion – it is something that affects everyone and affects the life of the Church – and because of the greater amount of time that many people have to read online, since they are forced to stay at home.

In addition to the 15 million readers, there have been over 94,000 moderated comments, in three and a half years of life since we started in October 2016.

When I read the number I could not believe it. And yet there it is, black on white.

As you know, there are many interesting and informed blogs that do not permit the possibility of interacting by making comments. And even if the previous experience of San Pietro e Dintorni permitted a certain form of interaction of the press with the public, before I decided to host comments at Stilum Curiae or not I briefly reflected.

In the end I decided that Stilum Curiae should be a place for information, and particularly the information that is obscured by the mainstream media that is very assimilated with the present regime. But it was also to be a place in which one could hear the voice of those who have no voice. And in which people with similar sentiments and often similar sufferings during this time could meet each other and feel less alone.

And so even if the work of moderating and selecting comments is exhausting – I begin each morning when I get up and continue working until the moment I turn out the light; it’s an arc of commitment that would make any unionist shiver! – I am content with the choice I have made and I am determined to stay the course, God willing.

Another element of interest is that by now Stilum Curiae has acquired a solid and consistent readership outside of Italy, Obviously the enormous majority of readers are Italian. But as you can see, there are hundreds and hundreds of views from countries all over the world, even from the islands of Fiji and Tonga…

In short, the point of all of this is to tell you that our boat will continue to navigate the waters, and to say thank you for your faithfulness and support. The number of daily articles is growing, and this too is certainly contributing to our success. Even if this growth is a bit intimidating from a personal point of view – not only because of the work involved (I don’t think I have ever worked so much, if I consider the total commitment this requires, seven days a week) but also because of the sense of seeing this creature grow beyond all hope. Thank you, Stilumcurialists, for your support. I have already told you this other times, but I never tire of repeating it…we want to be a place of freedom and information not conditioned by anything or anyone. Even though we are tiny, even a match sheds light.

Thank you, with a heartfelt hug to each and all – strictly virtual, of course, thanks to Covid 19!

