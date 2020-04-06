SUPER EX. IN THE DRAMA OF THE COVID 19, SOME SMALL COMFORT…

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we are living dramatic times, and they will not end soon, neither in their immediate effects nor in their consequences. Super Ex in this tragedy that we are going through, however, wanted to point out some small element that if it does not comfort, at least alleviates the suffering. And as it is in his style Super Ex is always a bit ironic and paradoxical…

§§§

In the midst of so much suffering and pain, we cannot help but note some positives:

Abortions have almost ceased in Italy and other countries. Corriere della Sera is all tied up in knots about this, issuing a sorrowful lament: They are not killing babies at the usual rate! In fact, it seems that the priority for doctors now is to cure people, not eliminate them. Brothels and cruising activities are also in a great crisis. Above all, a closure of the numerous quantity of Chinese brothels in our area has been indicated. “Gay Pride”, both public and private, has stopped. The LGBTQ world is already facing a dramatic increase in sexually transmitted dieseases and AIDS There are huge shortages in the drug market. The family has recovered its true purpose: it provides company and financial support. The thousand initiatives of Bergoglio for the self-destruction of the Church have stopped. He has to stay home and be good, even if his hands are itching. Antonio Spadaro and Father James Martin have become irrelevant. The priests who are now speaking and acting are the brave ones. The others are no longer interested. The European Union has shown its true face to everyone, and will emerge from this crisis distorted. The Chinese Communist Party is in extraordinary difficulty, both inside and out. It seems that Father Sorondo can no longer point to China as a model for the realization of the the “social doctrine of the Church.”

Bergoglio too may lose a precious ally. Germany, the primary European commercial partner of China, which has built Europe on its need for exports, will see some pretty interesting things…. And Germany may be in for a wild ride.

§§§

