LAPORTA. ARE WE AT WAR, WITHOUT BEING TOLD?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, perhaps you remember – and if not, I do not remind you – that Osservatore Marziano in his last reflections asked Piero Laporta if he would not tell us something – as an expert and competent person – about Covid 19, and its implications and connections not only from a health point of view, but above all from a political and geopolitical one. General Laporta responded with great generosity and courtesy to the appeal. And here is the first of some reflections on the topic that you will find in the coming days on Stilum Curiae. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

An espionage thrilling makes its way into the chronicles of the Chinese pandemic. While NATO proves to be dead, its corpse stinks and somebody plays not to feel the stench.

When he was born he was called Wuhan Coronavirus, acronym “2019-nCoV”. The Chinese government quarantined 59 million Chinese people from Hubei province and 30 million from three cities: Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou, of Zhejiang province, not far from Shanghai. Anyone who was caught outside the enclosed areas and sealed apartment buildings was shot.

Despite these therapies, the data released from the first moment by Beijing certified that China lied and still lies about the real dimension of infection and deaths. Furthermore, Lancet, the scientific journal, Bible in this field, credits the virus with a high mortality rate, far more than the modest two percent assured by Beijing in the first press releases. There was therefore a significant danger to world public health. We draw a veil over the ineffable Italian government’s amateurism . China has not provided plausible data for at least two months about the origin and spread of the virus.

What’s happened? Professor Roujian Lu of the Chinese Center for Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases said in a January 30 article in Lancet: “The mutation is not the likely cause of the appearance of this virus.” In other words, there is a hand that brought the virus from the laboratories to the streets of Wuhan. Which?

Let’s start by saying that a weak virus, contrary to what can be presumed, has a peculiar military importance. Anyone wishing to invade a territory, for example the island of Taiwan, cannot propose to kill the whole population, since it would not be telegenic.

Coronavirus therefore becomes a suitable tool to put people and fighters out of action, however with a good chance of covering up a malicious contamination as though it was spread naturally. This gives ease to go to the rescue of the infected population, and then remain there.

Could the same happen to Italy? Somebody would say yes, since Russian are taking action. That’s according to the interview, issued to La Stampa (Italian newspaper) by Hamish De Bretton-Gordon, a colonel among the countless of NATO, former commander of the NATO’s Rapid Reaction, Joint Chemical, Biological , Radiological and Nuclear Regiment .

The photos of the interview validate the colonel as super Rambo, who ensures that the department of biological warfare experts, sent to Italy by Vladimir Putin, is actually doing intelligence.

In short, while the EU is blackmailing Italy with a “help” of 20 billion for which we must give 25 as warranty, while the German Commerzbank invites the clients to sell Italian bonds because they “will become garbage”, what is the danger? The intelligence of the Russians.

I suggest reading what the Russian ambassador wrote s to La Stampa . How many know how to read between the lines of diplomatic language understand that the article does not honor neither La Stampa or the Italian journalism, seriously ill indeed for a long time.

Since we are not diplomats, we explain where the trap is in that article, while the readers are distracting from the German loan sharks.

The word “intelligence” tickles the readers’ imagination and the zeal of the sheep journalists. In reality, any soldier, of any nation, around the world has a duty to make intelligence, collecting information useful to his country.

It would be very strange if the Russians did not ask themselves where the virus came from and who infected the planet. In fact, the two entities do not necessarily coincide. For example, the virus may have been born in China, to be later spread by European agents; there would be nothing surprising.

The Russians are right to investigate, although this curiosity is not shared by our government, let’s say, nor by NATO. Come on, Rambo, with his advisers and teleprompters, should have some curiosity about what is happening in Italy. They should investigate, in the similitude of the Russians, what is happening in Italy. Question the two authors of the scoop: haven’t you examined if NATO, the military alliance to which Italy belong, have really become idiots so as not to investigate the spreading virus in an allied country, Italy? Or, dear candidates for the Pulitzer prize for the scoff, was it not appropriate to ask Rambo if NATO, a military alliance, perhaps already have the answers?

The scoop by Jacopo Iacoboni and Natalia Antelava omits the only reasonable question should have asked to Rambo, the excellent former commander of specialized of comatose NATO’s department, now at the mercy of Germany and the Northern Europe countries: “Commander, can you explain why NATO – of which Italy is a founding member – has not moved a finger to help Italy? Why NATO didn’t send the forces you have already commanded, at least to investigate the virus, as the Russians are doing? Why did Russia help Italy while its German, Dutch and Danish allies try to strangle us?». www.pierolaporta.it (1-continue)

