DISPACCI: DALLA CINA DELL’OPPIO E DALLA CINA DEL COVID 19. ENGLISH TEXT TOO…

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, il Maestro Aurelio Porfiri nei suoi Dispacci oggi sottolinea la necessità di conoscere la storia della Cina, per comprendere atteggiamenti, sentimenti e reazioni che prevalgono anche oggi, nel momento in cui è protagonista di una crisi mondiale gigantesca. Una chiave di lettura originale e profonda.

Leggere il passato per capire il presente

Doveva essere una persona interessante Samuel Merwin (1874-1936), uno scrittore, giornalista e commediografo americano. Era il fratello del regista Bannister Merwin e fu autore di interessanti libri che oggi chiameremmo di “giornalismo di inchiesta”.

Uno di questi lo scrisse nel 1907, inviato dalla rivista “Success” in Cina per indagare sul commercio d’oppio: “Druggin a Nation. The Story of China and the Opium Curse”. Molti, oggi, parlano della Cina in modo mono dimensionale, scagliando facili condanne perché non la vedono in profondità. Il richiamo alla storia, anche nella narrativa di come la Cina vede se stessa, è molto importante per comprenderla, per capirne le grandi possibilità e per essere guardinghi di fronte ai grandi e gravi pericoli che può presentare.

Samuel Merwin non era cinese e guardava alla grande tragedia del commercio d’oppio, che mise in ginocchio la nazione, con occhi disincantati e cercando di mettere in luce chiaramente le responsabilità di paesi come la Gran Bretagna, che da quel commercio ricavava lauti guadagni non curandosi di come l’oppio devastasse il popolo cinese. Vero è che l’oppio aveva anche un uso medico, ma per la maggior parte era usato come una droga, la cui dipendenza distruggeva intere popolazioni in seno alla Cina e non solo.

Merwin non si fida molto delle statistiche offerte dalla Cina, in quanto osserva che “i Cinesi sono notoriamente inesatti in materia di statistica”. Insomma, secondo l’autore non ci si può fidare dei numeri che forniscono.

Ma un tema importante è quello del ruolo della Cina stessa in questo traffico, di cui fu vittima (e che come conseguenza ebbe anche la perdita di territori come Hong Kong) ma anche responsabile, come ci dice l’autore: “Davvero, ‘smettere di usare l’oppio’ significherebbe una riorganizzazione del piano agricolo dell’impero. Ciò renderebbe necessaria una soluzione immediata del problema dei trasporti in Cina (nessun altro raccolto è così facile da trasportare come l’oppio) e una ricostruzione quasi completa delle finanze imperiali; anzi, pochi osservatori sono così disinvolti da suggerire al governo cinese un sostituto per l’immenso reddito da oppio. E nessuno può realizzare tutto questo tranne quei funzionari fradici, di cui è sicuro intuire che il cinquanta per cento ha una sorta di partecipazione finanziaria nel traffico!”. (Tutte le traduzioni dall’originale inglese sono mie). Insomma, gli occidentali non ci fanno bella figura ma il tutto si innesta su un terreno già corrotto, a quel tempo quello dell’impero cinese della dinastia Qing che viveva gli ultimi suoi anni prima della caduta.

Lo sguardo dell’autore è disincantato, capendo già allora i limiti e le deviazioni di cui il capitalismo è capace: “Il commercio, come il suo simbolo del dollaro, non è né buono né cattivo; non ha patriottismo, morale, umanità. La sua logica si applica con la stessa incessante forza e precisione a mais, cotone, riso, grano, schiavi umani, petrolio, voti, oppio. È il potere che guida gli affari umani; e la sua legge è la legge del bilancio finanziario”.

L’autore osservando la Cina offre una chiave di lettura interessante: “La Cina è la terra del paradosso. Se è una monarchia assoluta e dispotica, è anche un paese molto democratico, con i suoi uomini che si sono fatti da soli, la sua potente opinione pubblica e una questione “diritti degli stati” a sé stante.

È una delle nazioni più corrotte; d’altra parte, lo standard di onestà personale e commerciale è probabilmente più alto in Cina che in qualsiasi altro paese al mondo”.

Certamente, questa idea del paradosso a mio avvIso si attaglia bene alla Cina, un paese in cui i ministri mettevano in guardia sui pericoli dell’uso di oppio pur essendone, come osserva Merwin, tra i più grandi produttori.

Un testo di grande interesse proprio per comprendere questi paradossi della Cina, alcuni dei quali a ben guardare, sono ancora qui davanti a noi.

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Master Aurelio Porfiri in his Dispatches today stresses the need to know the history of China, to understand attitudes, feelings and reactions that prevail even today, when this country is the protagonist of a gigantic world crisis. He offers an original and profound reading key.

Reading the past to understand the present

It must have been an interesting person Samuel Merwin (1874-1936), an American writer, journalist and playwright. He was the brother of director Bannister Merwin and was the author of interesting books that today we would call “investigative journalism”.

One of these books he wrote in 1907, sent by the magazine “Success” in China to investigate the opium trade: “Druggin a Nation. The Story of China and the Opium Curse”. Many, today, speak of China in a mono-dimensional way, hurling easy condemnations because they do not see the situation in depth. The reference to history, also in the narrative of how China sees itself, is very important to understand this nation, to understand its great possibilities and to be guarded in the face of the great and serious dangers it may present.

Samuel Merwin was not Chinese and was looking at the great tragedy of the opium trade, which brought the nation to its knees, with disenchanted eyes and trying to clearly highlight the responsibilities of countries like Great Britain, which earned a lot of money from that trade regardless of how opium devastated the Chinese people. It is true that opium also had a medical use, but for the most part it was used as a drug, whose addiction destroyed entire populations within China and beyond.

Merwin does not trust the statistics offered by China very much, as he notes that “the Chinese are notoriously inaccurate when it comes to statistics”. In short, according to the author, the numbers they provide cannot be trusted.

But an important issue is that of the role of China itself in this traffic, of which it was a victim (and which also resulted in the loss of territories like Hong Kong); but it was also responsible, as the author tells us: “Really, ‘stopping using opium’ would mean a reorganization of the empire’s agricultural plan. This would require an immediate solution to the transport problem in China (no other crop is as easy to transport as opium) and an almost complete reconstruction of the imperial finances; indeed, few observers are so nonchalant as to suggest to the Chinese government a substitute for the immense opium income. And no one can accomplish all this except those soaked officials, of whom it is safe to guess that fifty percent has some sort of financial stake in the traffic!”. In short, Westerners don’t make a good impression, but everything is grafted onto a soil already corrupt, at that time, that of the Chinese empire of the Qing Dynasty that lived its last years before the fall.

The author’s gaze is disenchanted, understanding even then the limits and deviations that capitalism is capable of: “Trade, like its symbol of the dollar, is neither good nor bad; it has no patriotism, morals, humanity. Its logic applies with the same incessant force and precision to corn, cotton, rice, wheat, human slaves, oil, votes, opium. It is power that guides human affairs; and its law is the law of the financial budget”.

The author, observing China, offers an interesting key to interpretation: “China is the land of paradox. If it is an absolute and despotic monarchy, it is also a very democratic country, with its self-made men, its powerful public opinion and a “rights of states” issue in its own right. It is one of the most corrupt nations; on the other hand, the standard of personal and commercial honesty is probably higher in China than in any other country in the world”.

Certainly, this idea of the paradox in my view is well suited to China, a country where ministers warned of the dangers of opium use while being, as Merwin notes, among the largest producers.

It is a text of great interest precisely to understand these paradoxes of China, some of which are still here before us.

