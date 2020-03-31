NOBILE. ECONOMY AND TECHNOLOGY THE ALLIES OF COVID 19

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Agostino Nobile offers us a very broad reflection on the deep-seated reasons and unsuspected alliances that favoured the coronavirus pandemic. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

The ideologies that contributed to the spread of Covid-19

The extraordinary growth of industry and urbanization, together with the discoveries made in the 19th and 20th centuries, gave an overwhelming boost to the movement known as modernism. A thought that over the years has reworked all the social aspects, from commerce to philosophy of life, up to opposing, by lying, progress to Christianity. In reality it was precisely the Church that promoted science, abolishing those practices that contradict the scientific method. The idea of promoting well-being is one of the fundaments of Christianity. From the high Evo, the monks have been the main proponents. With Saint Benedict of Norcia (ca. 480 -547), founder of Western monasticism, hygiene was valued in addition to the pharmacopoeia. Cleanliness was part of the Rule, not by chance are called religious Orders. Léo Moulin, one of the most profound connoisseurs of the Middle Ages and monastic rules, wrote: “Since the 7th century, many monasteries have had baths where hot water flows. […] the time, the day, the way of bathing are regulated with great meticulousness. The monks must undress as in a dormitory, that is, respecting the rules of modesty […] They must not linger in the bath. Once washed, they wear the clean clothes given to them […]. The religious must always wash their hands before going to table, again getting up from the table, so after siesta, before going to the morning office choir, after mass, before washing the feet of 13 poor people on Holy Thursday”. Today, as in the past, the pandemics that have devastated Europe have almost always originated in the East. If they had followed Benedictine rules, we would most likely not have the viruses that periodically infect millions of people…

Christianity differs from other religions and ideologies because it values first and foremost the human being, as an individual and as a community. In relation to bioethics, in Pope Benedict XVI’s encyclical Caritas in Veritate, he admonishes: “The primary and crucial field of the cultural struggle between the absolutism of technicality and the moral responsibility of man today is that of bioethics, in which the very possibility of integral human development is radically at stake. This is a very delicate and decisive field, in which the fundamental question emerges with dramatic force: whether man has produced himself or whether he depends on God. The scientific discoveries in this field and the possibilities for technical intervention seem so advanced as to impose the choice between the two rationalities: that of reason open to transcendence or that of reason closed in immanence”.

False progressives, on the contrary, rise above everything economy, technology and ecology. We have reached the point where man, from mother’s womb to old age, has become the number one danger of society. As evidenced by the legalization of abortion and euthanasia. This is not progress, but regression to barbarism. For the barbarians, in fact, man was only a means to be sacrificed to achieve the purposes of the powerful.

Faith in progressive politic led to downgrading man into an animal (see the Darwinist theory taught in schools), producing in the 20th century inhumane ideologies and the two world wars where millions of young Europeans lost their lives, forced to die as if they were animals for slaughter. Those who did not fight were shot on the spot, both on the battlefields and at home. Despite the immense carnage, new drugs, such as penicillins that began to be used for infections in 1942, gave new vigour to the advocates of progressism. Man felt that he was the master of nature. God does not exist or is dead, they said. Man is God of himself. Through science and economy we are able to create wellbeing, cure disease and control nature. This is confirmed by the new medicines, the splendid bridges that for the first time connect lands that could only be reached by boat; the airplanes that connect all the continents, the skyscrapers that soar into the skies of the great cities of the planet. Then we also have the Internet, reality shows, smartphones and sex free. My gosh! And who’s stopping us anymore?

The Coronavirus has had a worse effect than a hammer to the skull that, if well settled,

leaves you dead in place. The Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) kills slowly, takes away breath, freedom and rationality. It forces to isolation, to live 24 hours a day with people who, while loving, can release the most unpredictable feelings. It increases depression, despair, suicide. A slow-burning grill. The anti-God, anti-Human and anti-Life progress has come to an end. We are not interested in whether this devastation is related to the divine or not. We only wonder if governments, intellectuals, scientists, postmodernists, post humanists and all those who deny God, still consider the economy and technology the wings of progress. Doesn’t the suspicion arise that these two ideologies are the bearers of the current nightmare? If the Chinese government had not been afraid of compromising the economy, it would most likely have raised the alarm in 2019, when some doctors had detected the danger of a pandemic. Instead, under threat, they were forced into silence. Also for economic reasons, the progressive Italian and banking governments in Brussels have imitated communist China. Being in a democracy they did not use Xi Jinping’s methods, but ostracized anyone who dared speak of the Coronavirus danger, apostrophizing them as fascists, racists etc. Added to the progressives are the ecological vultures, advocates of abortion and euthanasia. A virus like Covid-19, capable of exterminating millions of human beings, will make them gloat with joy. They know very well that ideologies that consider man a number, a product to be shaped without a soul, lead straight to the diminution of the world population. Today we can only hope that the nightmare will end as soon as possible. But if we do not want to wait for a pandemic more deadly than the Coronavirus, which will wipe out most of humanity, we must return to the Order willed by God.

Agostino Nobile

§§§

