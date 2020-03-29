THE SWISS GUARD SAYS: DON’T GO TO CHURCH! REALLY!29 Marzo 2020 Lascia il tuo commento --
Marco Tosatti
Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, this will just be a short post to show you something that struck me as truly exceptional. There was a post on the Facebook page of the Swiss Guard which you can see and that has left me stupefied.
I tried to go on the Facebook page of the papal soldiers, but I was not able to: there is a window which says:
In short, the thing that struck me, as you can see from this screenshot image that a friend fortunately sent me, is that the Swiss Guard on its official page invites the people to not go to Church. Now, it is good that they are inviting people not to create large gatherings, to follow all security measures very precisely, and to make an effort to limit our social contacts and thus the spread of the contagion. But they need to explain what risk of contagion is being created by an individual person who, without touching anything or going near anyone else goes to church to pray before a tabernacle, especially in a moment in which the Mass has been interdicted for the faithful. And the fact that this directive is coming from the Pontiff’s personal guards seems absolutely extraordinary.
Perhaps I am no longer able to see this Facebook page because in the meantime someone noticed the gaffe and took it down. If anyone is able to find the page, please let me know. Thank you!
