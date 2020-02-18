L’ULTIMA GUERRA DI BENEDETTO. THE LAST WAR OF BENEDICT.

Marco Tosatti

Carissimi Stilumcuriali, l’articolo di qualche giorno fa di Stilum Curiae sulla singolare situazione che stiamo vivendo suscitato un grande dibattito sui social, in particolare fra i cattolici degli Stati Uniti. Giuseppe Pellegrino, l’amico di Stilum Curiae che ben conoscete, è stato stimolato da quell’articolo a scrivere una riflessione che vi offriamo. Anche se non condividiamo il tono di alcuni giudizi molto forti sulla reale personalità del Pontefice regnante, e sulle motivazioni che lo spingerebbero. Buona lettura. In calce il testo in inglese.

§§§

Ora è guerra aperta tra il falso magistero e Benedetto XVI

Di Giuseppe Pellegrino

Cari amici, sono successe tante cose da domenica 12 gennaio, quando Papa Benedetto XVI e S.E. Cardinale Sarah hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del loro nuovo libro. È chiaro che ora siamo entrati in una nuova fase della crisi che ha apertamente inghiottito il papato dal 2013. I media cattolici non toccheranno la vera storia. Cerco sempre di presentare i fatti in modo che tutti possano trarre le proprie conclusioni. Ecco quindi i fatti emersi negli ultimi 35 giorni:

Benedetto XVI si sente ancora papa. Il suo intervento diretto sulla questione del celibato sacerdotale, di tale importanza centrale per la vita della Chiesa, non fu casuale o per caso. Il suo contributo in Dal profondo del nostro cuore è lucido e teologicamente motivato. Brilla con grande chiarezza. La sua tesi è che tutta questa crisi è incentrata sul modo in cui comprendiamo la Chiesa. Il sacerdote deve fondamentalmente vivere la sua identità in unione orante con Cristo come Sposo della Chiesa, che è la Sposa dell’Agnello. Il sacerdote è innanzitutto chiamato ad essere un custode, uno che veglia in preghiera per il suo gregge. Quando questa identità si perde, il mistero della Chiesa viene oscurato. Benedetto XVI sta incoraggiando i sacerdoti – come il loro vero Santo Padre – e richiamandoli a quello che dovrebbe essere il loro primo amore. Ecco, la voce del Magistero vero e perenne, la voce di Pietro che esercita la suo ministero per rafforzare i suoi fratelli (Lc 22:32).

Bergoglio ha paura di Benedetto. Non sappiamo cosa sia realmente successo o quali accordi possano o meno essere stati stipulati tra i “Bergogliani” e i “Ratzingeriani” sia nel 2005 sia nel 2013. Alcuni hanno affermato che la fazione di Bergoglio ha accettato di consentire a Ratzinger di essere eletto papa nel 2005, ma poneva determinate condizioni su ciò che avrebbe fatto e che avrebbe rassegnato le dimissioni dopo un certo periodo di tempo. Altri sostengono che nel 2013 Benedetto XVI si è dimesso in modo tale da mantenere la Cattedra di Pietro, permettendo a Bergoglio di diventare vescovo di Roma e apparentemente papa. Questa è tutta una speculazione e porta a discussioni senza fine da parte di molte persone che non conoscono l’intera storia. Ma ecco cosa sappiamo: chiaramente, Bergoglio ha paura di Benedetto. Proprio come Massimiliano Kolbe ispirò paura nelle guardie delle S.S. che lo imprigionarono ad Auschwitz (gli ordinarono di non guardarli mentre stava morendo, così penetrante era il suo sguardo), il demone che parla attraverso Bergoglio riconosce il coraggio e l’integrità di Benedetto e sa che Benedetto è ancora in qualche modo – impossibilmente – responsabile. Il circo dei media e della disinformazione sul lancio dell’ultima “esortazione” pagana / sincretistica / relativista di Bergoglio tendeva a perdere completamente la vera storia: Bergoglio ha cambiato il suo piano per approvare l’ordinazione dei “viri probati” sposati – che era in lavorazione per anni – perché Benedetto ha chiamato il suo bluff: “Se cambi questo, ti metterai in opposizione all’intera Tradizione della Chiesa”, dice il libro di Benedetto in breve. Bergoglio indietreggiò perché teme Benedetto.

Benedetto XVI comprende che la Chiesa sta vivendo i tempi della fine. Nessuno è stato più consapevole del male presente dentro la Chiesa per tutta la sua vita di Joseph Ratzinger / Benedetto XVI. La sua vita lavorativa come Prefetto della Congregazione della Dottrina della Fede è stata spesa contrastando sia il falso insegnamento dottrinale, specialmente nel regno della teologia morale, sia la corruzione immorale del clero omosessualista che occupa i vertici della Chiesa nella maggioranza degli uffici fuori dentro il Vaticano stesso. Conosceva e conosce il male che sta affrontando … eppure si è dimesso sette anni fa proprio questo mese e intendeva chiaramente che un altro uomo sarebbe stato eletto e avrebbe ricevuto le redini del potere. La sua azione ha sconcertato molti e fatto arrabbiare non pochi. Come mai? Cosa stava pensando? Ovviamente non possiamo sapere tutto, ma possiamo collegare almeno alcuni punti. Come cardinale, Joseph Ratzinger ha inserito un nuovo argomento nel Catechismo della Chiesa Cattolica che non era stato presente nei precedenti catechismi: “L’ultima prova della Chiesa”. Inseriti come parte dell’insegnamento sulla Seconda Venuta di Cristo, i paragrafi 675-677 si concentrano su ciò che accadrà alla Chiesa nel tempo immediatamente precedente la Seconda Venuta. Questi paragrafi descrivono un inganno religioso che è in effetti apostasia. Qualcun altro oltre a me ritiene che si tratti di una definizione succinta di quanto Bergoglio sta facendo? Inoltre, sappiamo che come giovane teologo e ancora come papa, Benedetto è stato incuriosito da un’escatologia patristica alquanto oscura che afferma che prima della Seconda Venuta, la Chiesa puo e deve essere divisa in due in modo che la Chiesa possa essere salvata (vedi articolo qui). Sembrerebbe che in qualche modo stiamo assistendo a questa scissione. Non è più possibile negare che oggi ci siano due magisteri che parlano ai fedeli, uno che vomita sincretismo ambiguo, l’altro che testimonia la perenne saggezza, la Tradizione, con chiarezza. Lascia che l’ascoltatore decida se si tratta in realtà della predetta “discessio [scissione]” della Chiesa in una Ecclesia decora e una Ecclesia furba. Ma la realtà di un falso magistero che esiste accanto a un vero magistero, entrambi i quali parlano, non può più essere negata.

Mentre tutto ciò si svolge, la nostra più grande sfida è quella di non permettere al falso magistero di distrarci da dove i nostri occhi dovrebbero guardare: il mistero della fede: Gesù Cristo crocifisso e risorto, e la sua Sposa, la Chiesa che in questa ora sta entrando un modo misterioso nello stesso mistero. È l’ora della passione della sua Sposa. È così facile essere attratti dal frastuono e dal tumulto che riempie la città di Gerusalemme mentre viviamo il Venerdì Santo della Chiesa, per discutere e condannare i nostri compagni di viaggio su questa difficile strada. Ma se scegliamo di stare dalla parte di Cristo con Maria e San Giovanni in preghiera, pieni di gioiosa fiducia nel Padre e amore per i nostri fratelli e sorelle nella Chiesa, creeremo uno spazio affinché lo Spirito Santo ci conduca attraverso il Mar Rosso di polemiche e sempre vicino al promesso Trionfo del Cuore Immacolato di Maria. Questa è la mia preghiera per la Chiesa questa Quaresima e Pasqua. Vieni, Spirito Santo!

Giuseppe Pellegrino @pellegrino2020

—

It’s Now Open War Between the False Magisterium and Benedict XVI

By Giuseppe Pellegrino

Friends, so much has happened since Sunday, January 12, when Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Sarah announced the publication of their new book. It is clear that we have now entered a new phase of the crisis that has openly engulfed the papacy since 2013. Catholic media will not touch the real story, and even websites that are critical of Bergoglio will not touch the specific aspect of Benedict XVI’s enduring presence as pope, because they deem it too controversial and “ridiculous.” I am publishing this on my Facebook page because I know that other outlets will not publish this; the facts do not square with their narrative. I am always trying to present people with facts so that they can draw their own conclusions. So here are the facts that emerge from the last 35 days:

1) Benedict XVI still considers himself to be pope. His direct intervention on the question of priestly celibacy, of such central importance for the life of the Church, was not casual or haphazard. His writing in From The Depths of Our Hearts is lucid and theologically reasoned. It shines with great clarity. His thesis is that this entire crisis centers around how we understand the Church. The priest must fundamentally live his identity in prayerful union with Christ as Bridegroom of the Church, which is the Bride of the Lamb. The priest is first and foremost called to be a watchman, one who keeps vigil in prayer for his flock. When this identity is lost, the mystery of the Church is obscured. He is encouraging priests – as their true Holy Father – and calling them back to what should be their first love. Behold, the voice of the true and perennial Magisterium, the voice of Peter exercising his call to strengthen his brethren (Luke 22:32).

2) Bergoglio is afraid of Benedict. We do not know what really happened or what agreements may or may not have been made between the “Bergoglians” and the “Ratzingerians” both in 2005 and 2013. Some have said that Bergoglio’s faction agreed to allow Ratzinger to be elected pope in 2005 but placed certain conditions on what he would do and that he would resign after a certain amount of time. Others maintain that in 2013 Benedict XVI resigned in such a way that he retained the Chair of Peter while allowing Bergoglio to become Bishop of Rome and ostensibly the pope. This is all speculation and leads to endless arguing by a lot of people who don’t know the whole story. But here is what we do know: Clearly, Bergoglio is afraid of Benedict. Just as Maximilian Kolbe inspired fear in the SS guards who imprisoned him at Auschwitz (they ordered him not to look at them even as he was dying, so piercing was his gaze), the demon that speaks through Bergoglio recognizes the courage and integrity of Benedict and knows that Benedict is still somehow – impossibly – in charge. The circus of media coverage and misinformation about the release of Bergoglio’s latest pagan/syncretistic/relativist “exhortation” tended to completely miss the real story: Bergoglio changed his plan to approve the ordination of married “viri probati” – which was in the work for years – because Benedict called his bluff: “If you change this, you will be placing yourself in opposition to the entire Tradition of the Church,” says Benedict’s book in a nutshell. Bergoglio backed down because he fears Benedict.

3) Benedict XVI understands that the Church is living in the end times. Nobody has been more aware of the evil present within the Church throughout his entire life than Joseph Ratzinger/Benedict XVI. His life work as Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith was spent opposing both doctrinal false teaching, especially in the realm of moral theology, as well as the immoral corruption of the homosexualist clergy that holds the reins of Church power in the majority of chanceries as well as the Vatican itself. He knew and knows the evil he is facing…and yet he resigned seven years ago this month and clearly intended for another man to be elected who would receive the reins of power. His action has bewildered many and angered not a few. What in the world was he thinking? Obviously we cannot know everything, but we can connect at least a few dots. As cardinal, Joseph Ratzinger inserted a new topic into the Catechism of the Catholic Church that had not been present in previous catechisms: “The Church’s Ultimate Trial.” Inserted as part of the teaching on the Second Coming of Christ, paragraphs 675-677 focus on what will happen to the Church in the time immediately preceding the Second Coming. These paragraphs describe a religious deception that is in fact apostasy. Does anyone else feel that that is about as succinct a definition as any of what Bergoglio is doing? Furthermore, we know that as a young theologian and again as pope, Benedict has been intrigued by a somewhat obscure patristic eschatology that asserts that prior to the Second Coming, the Church must and should be split in two so that the Church could be saved (see article here). It would appear that in some way we are witnessing this splitting. It is no longer possible to deny that there are two magisteriums speaking to the faithful today, one spewing ambiguous syncretism, the other testifying to perennial wisdom with clarity. Let the hearer decide if this is in fact the foretold “splitting” of the Church into an Ecclesia decora [a beautiful Church] and an Ecclesia furba [a dark Church]. But the reality of a false magisterium that exists alongside a true magisterium, both of which are speaking, can no longer be denied.

As all of this unfolds, our greatest challenge is not to allow the false magisterium to distract us from what our eyes should be on – the mystery of faith: Jesus Christ Crucified and Risen, and his Bride the Church who in this hour is entering in a mysterious way into the same mystery. It is the hour of his Bride’s Passion. It’s so easy to get drawn into the din and tumult that fills the city of Jerusalem as we live the Good Friday of the Church, to argue and condemn our fellow travelers on this difficult road. But if we choose to remain at Christ’s side with Mary and St. John in prayer, full of joyful trust in the Father and love for our suffering and confused brothers and sisters in the Church, we will create a space for the Holy Spirit to lead us through the Red Sea of controversy and ever closer to the promised Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. That’s my prayer for the Church this Lent and Easter. Come, Holy Spirit!!

Giuseppe Pellegrino @pellegrino2020

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA

stilumcuriae

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

LIBRI DI MARCO TOSATTI

Se siete interessati a un libro, cliccate sul titolo….

Categoria: Generale

Questo articolo è stato scritto da Marco Tosatti