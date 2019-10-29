THE SYNOD, THE VOTE IN UMBRIA AND THE DEMONIZATION. STRANGE SIMILARITIES.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, you may be thinking – you are obviously free to do so – that you are dealing with reflections of a free wheeler. But the recent elections in Umbria, and the reactions they have provoked from the losing side – above all the Left – and the closing of the Synod on the Amazon, and the reactions of various people to it are interesting, because they demonstrate an animus and a mentality that is strangely similar.

If the center-right, against the winds and seas and televisions and journals and insults, has swept the region that for half a century has been a solidly red region, for many on the Left it must surely be the fault of the Umbrian people. On Twitter I have read unrepeatable things; others, at a higher level, are for the most part holding their tongues, but if the voters have not understood the goodness of the work of the government (but wasn’t there a local election, for the losers, right on the eve of this one?) they must have let themselves be enchanted, or bewitched by calls to fear, or they must have voted with their bellies, etc., etc. In addition to the elders, there will be those who launch the idea (supported by the elites of the Left) to take away the vote from the Umbria people. Such, to the Italians, have already thought to take away what in theory Montecavallo should be – it is paid for this after all – the guardian of popular sovereignty, not the sovereignty of the palace and the fraudulent and instead…but never mind.

And yet it is the fault of the crass and vulgar people who did not vote the right way…

And what of the Synod? We have seen – I wrote this several days ago – that even in a situation of the greatest manipulation imaginable, there was nevertheless on several themes a resistance that led to only a partial victory (for the “hyper-progressives”) on the question of ordaining viri probati and opening to the theme of women deaconesses. Although as usual we must fear the playing of the three cards from the holder of the deck.

Who however did not hide his disappointment. The same evening of the vote, Saturday night, he said: “This is also why ‘There is always a group of Christians, the elites, who are pleased to make this kind of diagnosis, focusing on these types of very small disciplinary matters as if they were universal.” “No,” declared the Pope with force, “we have conquered everything with the diagnosis we have made and we continue to go forward in the pastoral and inter-ecclesiastical questions. These elites, today, “above all Catholics,” lamented Pope Francis, focus on the little things and forget the big things.” Citing Charles Peguy, Francis said, “Because they don’t have the courage to be with the world, they think they are with God. Because they don’t have the commitment to the choices that people make, they think they are opting for God. Because they don’t love anyone, they think they love God.”

And the next day, after his homily at the concluding Mass, he attacked those who “are in the temple of God, but practice the religion of the ego.” The Pope declared that he sees in this category “many distinguished groups of Christians, Catholics” who “go down this path.” “Overflowing in their self-security, in their own ability to keep the commandments, of their own merits and their own virtues,” and thus “centered only on themselves,” but “without love”: “How many presumed superiorities, that turn into oppression and exploitation, even today.”

It is not the first time that the Pope of “Who am I to judge” has lashed out against Catholics who do not feel and thing exactly as he does.

But here comes the second moment of parallelism with our political life. For years, the Left has done nothing but accuse Salvini and Meloni of all possible ideological iniquities: Fascists, friends of Casapound (which is moreover a political formation accepted in the constitutional panorama), disseminators of hate, with dictatorial aspirations, and so on and so forth. And also the Church, beginning with the Jesuits of Civiltà Cattolica, to say nothing of Sorge, SJ, and finally to CEI and Avvenire that have joyfully participated in the lynching.

With the evident result of carrying their victims to a series of electoral victories; and to the miracle, in Umbria, of returning to office those who had not been there in years.

We may be wrong, but it seems to us that this the same mechanism employed by the reigning Pontiff. On another occasion (but it was two years ago!) we made a list of the insults hurled by the Pope against Catholics. We have not updated it further, but surely it is much longer by now. And probably this behavior (and others far worse) has had the same success as the demonization put in place by the Left against Salvini and Meloni. The problem for us Catholics is that while we can hope to vote in Italy, in the Church we cannot. The Pope is more fortunate than Zingaretti, Di Maio, and than Giuseppi di Villa Nazareth, involved in the London affairs of his friends at the Secretary of State.

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino

