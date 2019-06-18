ORDINE DI MALTA: DENUNCIATE I VETUS ORDISTI…ORDER OF MALTA: REPORT THE VETUS ORDISTI…

Marco Tosatti

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, l’Ordine di Malta e la sua saga non cessano di stupire. Abbiamo scoperto che i problemi di questo una volta nobile ed eroico ordine non sono la presenza di un Gran Cancelliere, Albrecht von Boeselager, espulso da un Gran Maestro per disobbedienza e per aver distribuito anticoncezionali; e successivamente riconosciuto colpevole in questo senso da un tribunale tedesco, quello di Amburgo: non le ombre e ambiguità intorno a un sacco di soldi in Svizzera; non l’usuale “vai avanti, che dietro ci sono io” dato dal Papa a un cardinale fiducioso (nella fattispecie Raymond Leo Burke, Patrono dell’Ordine) con seguente smentita; non la decapitazione (immotivata, vista la sentenza dei tribunale di Amburgo) di un Gran Maestro, Matthew Festing; non lo straordinario – e secondo diversi studiosi illegittimo – “Commissariamento” dell’Ordine da parte della Segreteria di Stato.

No. Il vero problema è la messa permessa (scusate il contrasto) da Summorum Pontificum, che, fino a che non verrà abolito resta in vigore.

Quello è il problema, e infatti, oltre a proibirne l’uso (e anche qui non è così sicuro che tutto sia posto, dal punto di vista della legge) bisogna vigilare, che tante volte questi pericolosi vetus ordisti non compiano sfracelli. Così dal centro è partita una belle lettera alle delegazioni, in cui si scrive, parlando e allegando l’ukase d fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre:

“Nell’invitarvi a diffondere tale Disposizione ai Cappellani della Vostra Delegazione, Vi prego di voleri dare assicurazione della pronta esecuzione delle suddette istruzione e a voler vigilare sull’effettiva adesione a quanto disposto da S. A. Em.ma segnalando eventuali casi di riscontrata difformità”.

Mi raccomando, se qualche cappellano sgarra, informateci, in buona sostanza.

Ora siamo tutti molto più tranquilli…

E giusto per completezza, abbiamo avuto conferma che il grilletto che ha scatenato la proibizione è tedesco…Ci hanno scritto chiedendo di notare che la Rappresentante dell’Associazione scandinava è tedesca. “Sfortunatamente vive in Svezia, ma è tedesca. E odia il rito antico. È stata scelta dai tedeschi a Roma, e hanno organizzato la sua elezione, con l’assistenza di un’altra donna tedesca a Stoccolma. In Scandinavia il rito antico è stato usato in parallelo con il Novus Ordo fino a quando questa donna dittatore tedesco non ha ottenuto il suo ruolo. Ora i tedeschi hanno usato il loro fantoccio – l’italiano illegale – per obbligare a questo globalmente. Con ΟΟ sua azione ha compiuto un Anschluss scandinavo verso la Germania, e i membri scandinavi non sono mai stati informati”.

Poveri cavalieri! Pensavano che i nemici fossero i giannizzeri…

ΟΟΟ

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, the Order of Malta and its saga never cease to amaze. We have discovered that the problems of this once noble and heroic order are not the presence of a Grand Chancellor, Albrecht von Boeselager, expelled by a Grand Master for disobedience and for having distributed contraceptives; and subsequently found guilty in this sense by a German court, that of Hamburg; not the shadows and ambiguity around a lot of money in Switzerland; not the usual “go on, I am right behind you” given by the Pope to a confident cardinal (in this case Raymond Leo Burke, Patron of the Order), with the subsequent denial; not the beheading (unmotivated, given the verdict of the Hamburg court) of a Grand Master, Matthew Festing; not the extraordinary – and according to several scholars unlawful- putsch made by the Secretariat of State.

No. The real problem is the Vetus Ordo mass allowed by Summorum Pontificum, which, until it is abolished, remains in force.

That is the problem, and in fact, in addition to prohibiting its use (and even here it is not so sure that everything is lawful and legitimate) it is necessary to watch out, so that these dangerous vetus ordisti do not make havoc. So from the center a beautiful letter was sent to the delegations, in which it is written, speaking of ,and attaching the ukase from fra ‘Giacomo Dalla Torre:

“In inviting you to disseminate this Provision to the Chaplains of your Delegation, I ask you to give assurance of the prompt execution of the aforementioned instructions and to monitor the effective adherence to the provisions of S. A. Em.ma, reporting any cases of discrepancy”.

In short: if some chaplain does not comply, inform us, basically.

Now we are all much quieter …

And just for completeness, we had confirmation that the trigger that triggered the prohibition is German … They wrote us asking to note that the Scandinavian Association Representative is German. “Unfortunately she lives in Sweden, but she is German. And she hates the ancient rite. She was chosen by the Germans in Rome, and they organized her election, with the assistance of another German woman in Stockholm. In Scandinavia the ancient rite was used in parallel with the Novus Ordo until this female German dictator obtained her role. Now the Germans have used their puppet – the illegal Italian – to force this globally.With her action she made a Scandinavian Anschluss to Germany, and the Scandinavian members were never informed”.

Poor knights! They thought the enemies were the janissaries …

